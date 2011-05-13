FSR To Showcase Affordable Fingertip Room Control System and Dual-Rated Ceiling Box Series at InfoComm 2011

InfoComm Booth # 1343

Woodland Park, NJ (May 9, 2011) -- FSR, manufacturer of audio and video switching, control products, and connectivity boxes, will showcase their affordable Flex-LT self-contained room control system, and their dual-rated ceiling boxes at InfoComm 2011. Both product lines will be demonstrated in FSR’s booth # 1343 beside the Company’s wide variety of table, wall and floor boxes, popular Pathfinder line of matrix switchers, Twister Pro transmission systems, and expanded IPS line of instant connectivity.

FLEX-LT Room Control System

FSR’s award-winning FLEX-LT room control system will comprise the heart of the Company’s display with its vast number of features, ability to operate a full-range of AV equipment with simple fingertip operation, and appealing price point. The versatile unit mounts in a wall or sits on a surface to present an operator-friendly color touch screen. Non-technical users can operate the system effortlessly, control the various sources, change the volume, turn lights on and off, raise or lower the shades or screen, and much more with a simple touch.

The user friendly, easy-to-afford touch screen system is available in two models – FLEX-LT-100 and FLEX-LT-200 - to accommodate educational facilities, entertainment, corporate and hospitality venues, and congregations of varying sizes and requirements. The FLEX-LT family allows projectors as well as other devices to be controlled in small spaces without the aid of an IR remote. In larger structures it serves as an auxiliary controller for the seamless switcher.

The Flex built-in scheduling feature provides cost and energy-savings with its ability to give projectors a distinct power off command that will insure maximum projector bulb life by automatically shutting off displays that have been accidently left on. It can also alert the support staff to issues such as an elevated lamp life, therefore reducing the down time of the room.

The Flex-Able configuration utility features an uncomplicated method to maximize system capabilities. The contractor merely follows drag ‘n drop programming methodology; eliminating the need to learn another programming language. This allows easier updates if system equipment changes.

The FLEX-LT-100 features a 3.5” diagonal color LCD touch screen, built in clock/calendar with a scheduler, multi-command scripting, two serial ports, and two IR ports that can each control up to four emitters.

The FLEX-LT-200 offers additional features including an IP port, power-over-Ethernet (POE), two additional serial ports, two additional IR ports – each capable of controlling up to four emitters, four GPIO ports, and one analog input.

CB Series of Ceiling Boxes

FSR will also be highlighting their CB series of ceiling boxes - the only ceiling boxes in the industry with both agency and plenum ratings. Ideal for classrooms, conference and meeting rooms, or any area furnished with a projector and control equipment, FSR’s new CB series of ceiling boxes are designed to conceal equipment above the tiles and blend with existing décor. The units are available in two sizes and six varieties with numerous options to support nearly any audio/video application. A white trim door that accommodates a ceiling tile insert is included on all boxes as standard, and an energy-saving built-in auto-shut-off is available.

Table, Wall and Floor boxes

In addition, the Company will be showing an expanded series of table, wall and floor boxes that will include additional plasma/flat screen wall units, shallow floor boxes with popular covers, and new solid floor box covers with scrub water rating and UL listing.

PathFinder Matrix Switcher family

The FSR PathFinder Matrix Switcher family will be demonstrated as well. Pathfinder brings new capabilities and a new level of performance to matrix switching for video room combining, K-12 and higher education, houses of worship, control rooms, planning, deployment and monitoring centers, courtrooms and city government centers.

The range features Split Mode Switching that allows each color channel to be switched independently; settings are easily programmed from the unit’s front panel. Designed to accommodate an economically sensitive climate, one switcher can perform the duties of several units, and compatibility with future video types and resolutions guarantees longevity. The Pathfinder is the highest bandwidth and flattest matrix switcher on the market. The HD component and RGB models feature 600MHz@-3dB bandwidth with +/- 1.0 dB flatness to 300MHz to ensure unparalleled clarity and color fidelity.

Twister Pro transmission systems

The TwisterPro™ UTP Transmitter / Receiver system allows video, stereo audio, RS-232 data and IR signal transmission over ordinary low cost CAT-5, 5e, 6 and cable for the highest level of signal integrity up to 1000 feet. These high quality devices ensure reliable, error free transmission that is immune to interference from electrical noise.

Expanded IPS line of instant connectivity

FSR’s Intelligent Plate Solutions (IPS) line of wall and under table connector solutions will be at show with new plates developed to address customer requests. The wide variety of interconnect solutions can be easily customized to satisfy virtually any AV interface application at a budget friendly price.

All FSR products are made in the USA and qualify for stimulus funding.

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of products for the audio / video, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including AV floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless switchers and CAT-5 solutions.

All FSR products are designed and manufactured in its Woodland Park, NJ facility. The company is an Energy Star Partner and complies with the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 to demonstrate its deep commitment to preserving the planet. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. For more information: www.fsrinc.com .

