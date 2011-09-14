Facilis Unveils Newest Software for TerraBlock Shared Storage Solution at IBC 2011

At IBC 2011, Facilis Technology, a leader in advanced shared storage solutions for post-production and content creation, is unveiling version 5.2 of its TerraBlock SAN. The new software release delivers enhanced performance and flexibility through data protection and load balancing, inter-server mirroring, multi-user write spanned volumes and more new features.

TerraBlock is Facilis’ high-capacity, multiplatform, shared storage system supporting 4 & 8 Gb Fibre and 1 & 10 Gb Ethernet through the Facilis Shared File System. Version 5.2 highlights include:

• FastRAID Inter-server mirroring- Maintain an exact copy of volume data in real time on another enclosure

• FastRAID multi-user write spanned volumes- Load balance and increase performance

• Recovery priority and pause - Assign priority to drive recovery activities or client workload and pause recovery entirely for full bandwidth to client workstations

• Adobe Premiere project sharing - Open the same project on multiple Adobe Premiere workstations without conflict or overwrite

“We’re continually advancing TerraBlock to help creative professionals work more efficiently. The new features in 5.2 bring expanded capabilities and high performance and meet the growing demand for data protection and load balancing,” said Jim McKenna, vice president, Facilis Technology.

TerraBlock 5.2 is planned for availability in October as a free download to customers with current support contracts. For the latest TerraBlock feature list, please visit http://www.facilis.com/products.html

About Facilis Technology

Facilis Technology, Inc. was founded in 2003 to bring advanced shared storage to television and film post production at a reasonable price. The company designs and builds high-capacity, turnkey solutions that are open, flexible and scalable; enabling content creators to collaborate and work more efficiently. www.facilis.com