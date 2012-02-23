Crystal Vision interface selected for BBC Studios and Post Production's Studio Three upgrade

BBC Studios and Post Production has upgraded its Studio Three at Television Centre in London with Crystal Vision supplying 133 of the interface boards purchased by UK systems integrator ATG Broadcast. The studio is the second studio to be designed for full 1080p 3Gb/s HD-SDI. The upgrade allows for 1080p production with minor changes to the vision monitoring and camera channels.

A total of 25 synchronizer boards were purchased for the new design. This included 22 of Crystal Vision’s latest multi-functional synchronizer SYNNER-E 3G. The new boards, which combine a video synchronizer, tracking audio delay, embedder, de-embedder and audio processor for four groups of audio with optional fiber I/O on one board, have been used to synchronize and de-embed all outside sources and embed and synchronize all VT feeds. The three Crystal Vision SYN HD synchronizers that have also been supplied have been used as line synchronizers for monitor feeds and the mixer bypass to help prevent switching flashes due to the mixer delay.

Eight of Crystal Vision’s Up-Down-A 3G up/down/cross converters and six of the Up-Down-AS 3G synchronizing up/down/cross converters are being used for routing any conversion needs on the matrix, making them available for any additional equipment. The up/down/cross converters can perform two different conversions simultaneously and give out co-timed dual outputs that remain unchanged in format even when the input standard changes, with the Up-Down-AS 3G variant including two synchronizers downstream of the converter to give a continuous clean output in the two formats. They also include motion adaptive video de-interlacing, four group embedded audio handling, aspect ratio conversion and integrated fiber connectivity. 22 Q-Down123 short-delay broadcast down converters are being used for the down conversion of SD and PAL feeds for monitors on the studio floor. Known for its high quality output, short processing delay and flexible outputs, Q-Down123 provides two reclocked input loop-throughs along with three Standard Definition outputs that can be configured as mixtures of SDI, composite, Y/C, YUV and RGB.

39 distribution boards were supplied by Crystal Vision, made up of 22 VDA110M HD analog video distribution amplifiers and 17 3GDA105C digital video distribution amplifiers. Pulses chains have been replaced within the studio so these boards have replaced the old distribution amplifiers.

12 TANDEM HD-21 audio embedders/de-embedders - with its ability to embed, de-embed and process up to two groups of analog or digital audio - have been used to de-embed the VT outputs to AES for the sound system within Studio Three.

For signal distribution, Crystal Vision supplied ATG Broadcast with six ADDEC-210 analog to digital decoders. They have been used within the studio for the conversion of DVDs to SDI.

Color correction for in-vision screens within Studio Three is being done using two of Crystal Vision’s CoCo 3G color correctors and finally two FTX 3G fiber optic transmitters were supplied to feed all studio outputs to floor wall boxes.

Crystal Vision regularly supplies to BBC Studios and Post Production and they often move cards between areas, therefore by selecting additional Crystal Vision equipment they have allowed for future flexibility. The upgrade was completed in September 2011and has seen shows such as Britain’s Best Dish, Harry Hill’s TV Burp and Just a Minute being filmed there. Crystal Vision interface boards were also selected for the HD upgrade of BBC Studios and Post Production’s Studio One in 2006, Studio Four in 2008 and Studio Six in 2010. The investment in 1080p for Studio Six and Studio Three enables both studios to handle all current HD broadcast formats.

Based at Whittlesford near Cambridge in the UK and with an office in the USA, Crystal Vision provides digital keyers, picture storage modules and a full range of interface equipment including converters, synchronizers, distribution amplifiers and audio embedders to the professional broadcasting industry worldwide.

