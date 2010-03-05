NewTek LightWave 3D® Artists Again Receive Coveted VES Awards

Top LightWave® Artists Win Visual Effects Society Awards for

"Battlestar Galactica," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" and "V"

SAN ANTONIO – March 5, 2010 – NewTek, manufacturer of 3D animation and video products, today extended congratulations to of all the 2010 Visual Effects Society (VES) Award winners who pushed the limits of technology to deliver outstanding visual effects in film, animation, television, commercials and video games. Of the many prestigious VES Awards winners, more than 10 are distinguished LightWave® artists and technical directors whose artistic contributions helped make “Hollywood magic” for broadcast and cinema.

The 2010 VES award-winning LightWave 3D® artists are:

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Broadcast Series

"Battlestar Galactica" – Season Four, Episode 421: Daybreak

Michael Gibson, Gary Hutzel, Dave Morton and Jesse Toves

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Broadcast Program

"CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" – Episode 1001: Opening Sequence

Sabrina Arnold, Steve Meyer, Rik Shorten and Derek Smith

Outstanding Created Environment in a Broadcast Program or Commercial

"V" – Pilot: Atrium and Ship Interiors

Trevor Adams, Chris Irving, David Morton and Chris Zapara

NewTek LightWave 3D® combines a state-of-the-art renderer with intuitive and powerful modeling and animation tools. Tools that may cost extra in other professional 3D applications are part of the product package, including unlimited render nodes, hard- and soft-body dynamics, hair, fur, cloth simulation and more. LightWave is used worldwide as a complete 3D production solution for visual effects in television, film, broadcast graphics, games, visualization, print and Web.

"We are honored that these talented visual effects artists chose NewTek LightWave to create these amazing photo-realistic effects," said Jay Roth, president, 3D division, NewTek. "These winning effects not only wowed audiences everywhere but were selected from among the best by a leading visual effects organization. Congratulations on behalf of NewTek and the entire LightWave community."

Pricing and Availability

LightWave v9 is available now at the suggested retail price of US$895. LightWave v9.6 is also available as a free update to registered LightWave v9 owners. Registered owners of LightWave 3D [v8 or earlier] are eligible to purchase an upgrade for US$495. For more information or to purchase, please visit www.newtek.com or call NewTek Sales at 800-368-5441, for international inquiries dial +1-210-370-8000.

About NewTek

Benefiting producers and artists with its cost-effective and groundbreaking technologies, NewTek is a leader in portable live production, video editing, 3D animation and special effects tools, including LightWave 3D, the TriCaster™ product line and 3PLAY™. NewTek has won numerous industry accolades, including two Emmy® Awards.

NewTek products have been used in blockbuster films and television shows, including "Battlestar Galactica," "V," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "FlashForward," "Lost," "Fringe," "Avatar," "Angels and Demons," "Battle for Terra," "The Dark Knight," "Iron Man," "Tropic Thunder" and more. Clients include: Fox News, BBC, NHL, NBA Development League, the MTV Music Group, Nickelodeon, the Steve Harvey Radio Show, CBS Radio, ESPN Radio, ESPN X Games, Fox Sports, USA TODAY, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

NewTek is privately owned and based in San Antonio, Texas. For more information, please visit: www.newtek.com.

About the Visual Effects Society (VES)

The Visual Effects Society (VES) is the entertainment industry's only organization representing the full breadth of visual effects practitioners including artists, technologists, model makers, educators, studio leaders, supervisors, PR/marketing specialists and producers in all areas of entertainment from film, television and commercials to music videos and games. Comprised of a diverse group of more than 2,000 members in 20 countries, the VES strives to enrich and educate its own members and members of the entertainment community at large through a multitude of domestic and international events, screenings and programs.

