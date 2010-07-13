NORTHWESTERN COLLEGE UPGRADES CAMPUS WITH CHRISTIE LCD PROJECTION

Northwestern College in St. Paul, Minnesota has selected Christie LW400 and LX400 LCD projectors to upgrade its campus AV technology. Recognizing the need for high resolution visuals to enrich student education, Northwestern College installed twelve Christie projectors in classrooms and meeting rooms, with two more projectors rotating among event spaces. The faith-based school purchased the projectors from Christie integrator Alpha Video in nearby Edina and plans to eventually upgrade all classrooms and campus facilities with Christie.

"I've been a fan of Christie projectors for a long time and the technology is exceeding my expectations on every level. When we first installed the projectors, we performed side-by-side comparisons in the classroom and were blown away by the Christie difference," said Scott Evans, Northwestern College AV Specialist. "They offer a significant advantage in contrast and image clarity and are extremely adaptable. With more and more multi-media applications at the college and the growing number of input sources, we need a projector capable of showing everything in its best light."

Ease of installation and maintenance were also instrumental in choosing Christie. "We handle all the install work in-house, so I like that the units actually have RS232 and BNC connectors," added Evans. "I've been very impressed with how clean the filters are - the ventilation and airflow are great."

The art department was also impressed after borrowing a projector for a seminar. "They truly rely on image quality and color fidelity and they were excited by the projectors. They are hoping to have Christie projectors installed permanently for their needs," added Evans.

Not only are Christie projectors kept busy during classroom instruction, they are rented year round for seminars, corporate events, films, religious instruction and, in the future will be utilized for videoconferencing. "The rooms equipped with Christie projectors are in highest demand and we always rent those first. Having two additional projectors in the inventory also means that we can rent them for use in other spaces such as the chapel, sports center and departments that are short on projectors," Evans concluded.

The Christie LW400 is a high brightness 4,000 lumens projector with 1000:1 contrast ratio at WXGA (1280 x 800) resolution. Weighing less than 16 pounds yet rugged enough to be portable; the LW400 utilizes an inorganic 3LCD light engine for greater black levels and picture quality. The LX400 is its native XGA companion and ideal for small auditoriums. Sharing connectivity and feature sets, both the LW400 and the LX400 offer Pro AV functionality and vivid colors at an economical price point.

