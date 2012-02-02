The Recording Academy® Producers & Engineers Wing® Announces Sponsors for Fifth Annual GRAMMY® Week Event This Year Honoring Music Producer and Executive Jimmy Iovine

Audio Industry Leaders Support Fifth Annual GRAMMY® Week Celebration at The Village Studios in West Los Angeles

P&E Wing's Annual Gathering Recognizes the Music Industry Production Community's Achievements and Contributions

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (January 31, 2012) — The Producers & Engineers Wing® of The Recording Academy® will celebrate its fifth annual GRAMMY® Week event, this year honoring legendary music producer and entrepreneur Jimmy Iovine for his commitment to excellence and ongoing support for the art and craft of recorded music. The event will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2012, at The Village Studios in West Los Angeles, with Bono and Dr. Dre serving as honorary event co-chairs. GRAMMY Week culminates with the 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards® on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2012, airing live on the CBS Television Network, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. (www.grammy.com)

The event is being held with the support of leading companies within the Professional Audio and Musical Instrument market sectors. Presenting sponsors are The Village Studios, West L.A. Music and Westlake Professional Sales. Co-sponsors include such leading professional audio manufacturers/institutions and other corporate support as Harman International brands AKG Acoustics, JBL, and Lexicon; Iron Mountain; Avid; Musician's Institute; Music Marketing; Shure Incorporated; Beats Electronics; Ultimate Ears; Focusrite Novation; Prism Media Products; Apogee Electronics Corporation; Full Sail University; Guitar Center Professional (GC Pro); Lurssen Mastering; Sennheiser Electronic Corporation; SoundExchange. Eco-friendly cocktails will be provided by VeeV. Additional sponsors will be announced soon.

"There is no way we could present an event of this magnitude without the support of our loyal sponsors." states Maureen Droney, Senior Executive Director of the P&E Wing. "Our sponsors make this evening possible. This year's honoree, Jimmy Iovine, has a career that spans the breadth of the music industry, from his roles as an engineer, producer, and co-founder of Interscope Records, to his current position as chairman of Interscope Geffen A&M Records and his founding of Beats Electronics with Dr. Dre. Throughout all of these endeavors he has continued to be an outspoken evangelist for high quality audio. He shares common goals with the P&E Wing in supporting the art and craft of recorded music, and we are thrilled to be honoring him at this year's P&E Wing GRAMMY Week Celebration."

Jimmy Iovine began his career in the '70s as a recording engineer for artists including John Lennon and Bruce Springsteen. He then made the transition to producer, working on classic albums with artists including Dire Straits, Stevie Nicks, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Patti Smith and U2. In 1990, Iovine co-founded Interscope Records with partner Ted Field. He is now chairman of Interscope Geffen A&M Records, a unit of Universal Music Group, and recently celebrated 20 years commitment as a label head to diverse and gifted artists including the Black Eyed Peas, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Nelly Furtado, Lady Gaga, No Doubt and U2. Furthering his interest in and commitment to sound quality, in 2008 Iovine co-founded the high-performance headphone and sound transmission company Beats Electronics with GRAMMY-winning artist Dr. Dre, and he continues to passionately advocate for reversal of the degradation of sound quality in music that has resulted from the recording industry’s transition to digital distribution.