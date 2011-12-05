Remote Recorders Steps Up Control Room With SSL C200 HD Digital Production Console

C200 used for mixing live events for TV, radio, internet and DVD delivery

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – Remote Recorders, a high-end mixing facility based in Sydney, Australia, recently stepped up its control room with a Solid State LogicC200 HD Digital Production Console. The studio, which features a large, well-equipped control room with associated overdub/vocal booth, mixes live presentations for content providers including iTunes Australia, Abbey Road Studios’ Abbey Road Live Here Now, and music television channels such as Channel [V], Music Max and the Country Music Channel. The C200 allows the studio to handle all post production duties, while delivering a digital version of SSL’s industry standard ergonomic interface.

“Remote Recorders is one of Australia's foremost specialists in live music audio production and post-production for radio, television, DVD and instant delivery,” says Cameron McCauley, director of Remote Recorders. “We had a very successful run over the years with an SSL 4000 series console, but the time had come where we needed to move into a digital console with more capacity. The C200 gives us the digital console version of Total Recall™ so recalling the settings of a project is very fast. We have the familiar SSL automation and channel layout our engineers have been used to with the 4000, plus we continue to be able to offer SSL’s sonic heritage to our clients. As a bonus, we have a console we can easily upgrade and expand at a later date. The C200 covers all bases for what we do.”

Remote Recorders has worked with a raft of top acts including everyone from Kanye West, Coldplay, Mia and Muse to The Pixies, Chemical Brothers, Moby, Iggy Pop and Blondie, to name a few. Some other recent projects include live DVD’s for the Powderfinger “Sunsets” tour and the ARIA iTunes countdown for Live Nation.

“The integrated features on the C200 are a lifesaver in terms of workflow efficiency,” states McCauley. “We can control our DAW from the desk and offer multiple 5.1 and stereo mixes to our clients. In every way, the C200 helps us to accomplish more in less time, while maintaining the highest quality levels, allowing us to participate in services like instant delivery.”

