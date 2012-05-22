Moog Music Celebrates Namesake Pioneer with One Day Birthday Promotion Event to Benefit Bob Moog Foundation

ASHEVILLE, NC, May 21, 2012 — In celebration of Bob Moog’s 78th birthday Moog Music, Inc. will donate 50% of all online clothing and merchandise sales on May 23rd to the Bob Moog Foundation. For every $350 raised, the company will also donate one Etherwave Theremin to the Foundation’s educational initiative, Dr. Bob’s SoundSchool, to complete the DBSS Educational Kit that is provided to each participating school. Dr. Bob’s SoundSchool teaches elementary school students the science of sound through the magic of music.

Moog Music will feature a brand new line of product-inspired apparel boasting graphics bold enough to induce a geekfest for synth enthusiasts everywhere. DVDs, CDs, mugs and other ephemera will be part of the benefit promotion.

Moog Music clothing and merchandise can be purchased from the company’s online store: www.moogmusic.com/products/clothing and http://www.moogmusic.com/products/Merch

Moog instruments are not included in this annual fundraising event for the Bob Moog Foundation.

The promotion was created to include Moog customers around the world in the company’s support of the Bob Moog Foundation’s educational outreach efforts. Dr. Bob’s SoundSchool is a STEAM-based initiative, combining science, technology, engineering, art and math. It brings the late inventor’s work and spirit alive for children by teaching the physics of sound through intuitive engaging educational materials, including the theremin.

"Moog Music and our customers celebrate Bob’s pioneering legacy. In a time when science achievement is declining in this country, we are proud to support the Bob Moog Foundation in their efforts to bring science alive through electronic music. We invite all of our customers to make a purchase online on May 23rd and support the Foundation’s important work,” said Mike Adams, Moog Music President & CEO.

Moog Music, Inc. is the world’s leading producer of innovative analog synthesizers. The Bob Moog Foundation is an independent non-profit organization with a mission of igniting creativity at the intersection of music, science and innovation.

