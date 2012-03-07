LYNX Technik to offer HDMI conversion yellobriks

LYNX Technik, provider of modular interfaces, will feature its range of broadcast-quality HDMI conversion yellobriks at the 2012 NAB Show.

The company will feature the new CHD 1812 HDMI-to-SDI converter with frame sync, which supports SD/HD/3G-SDI formats, provides 3-D support and includes an integrated frame synchronizer. A flexible reference input allows the unit to be cross-locked between formats.

The built-in frame synchronizer eliminates the need to purchase a separate 3G/b frame sync unit. The integrated frame synchronizer solves a common problem in broadcast and video HDMI-to-SDI conversion applications.

The company also will feature the CHD 1802 HDMI-to-SDI converter, which offers the same features with the exception of the integrated frame synchronizer and an external audio output.

See LYNX Technik at 2012 NAB Show booth N4433.