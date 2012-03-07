LYNX Technik to offer HDMI conversion yellobriks
LYNX Technik, provider of modular interfaces, will feature its range of broadcast-quality HDMI conversion yellobriks at the 2012 NAB Show.
The company will feature the new CHD 1812 HDMI-to-SDI converter with frame sync, which supports SD/HD/3G-SDI formats, provides 3-D support and includes an integrated frame synchronizer. A flexible reference input allows the unit to be cross-locked between formats.
The built-in frame synchronizer eliminates the need to purchase a separate 3G/b frame sync unit. The integrated frame synchronizer solves a common problem in broadcast and video HDMI-to-SDI conversion applications.
The company also will feature the CHD 1802 HDMI-to-SDI converter, which offers the same features with the exception of the integrated frame synchronizer and an external audio output.
See LYNX Technik at 2012 NAB Show booth N4433.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox