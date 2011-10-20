Class on Demand Partners with Industry's Top Color-Grading Leaders to Offer Free Training for DaVinci Resolve Lite

Hoffman Estates, IL – October 18, 2011 - Class on Demand™, a provider of professional educational products for creative markets, announces the immediate availability of its free online training course for Blackmagic Design's DaVinci Resolve Lite color correction solution. The 90-minute program, led by 30-year color-training veteran Bob Sliga, offers beginners and experienced professionals alike 19 chapters of tutorials on the entire feature set of the DaVinci Resolve Lite, which includes many of the same powerful color correction functions of the full DaVinci Resolve in a free downloadable software package.

“We are thrilled to extend our world-class, award-winning Class on Demand training to all levels of users of Blackmagic Design's DaVinci Resolve Lite," says Paul Holtz, Founder and CEO, Class on Demand. “And just as Blackmagic Design is offering a free version of its Resolve solution, we are offering our quality training for Resolve Lite free of charge as well. Along with our sponsors, we are able to leverage this instruction from one of the industry’s leaders in color correction, Bob Sliga, with our on-demand training platform. And it’s not just training for Resolve Lite, but on other peripherals, too, such as those tools from Tektronix, Cubix, Ensemble Designs and Avid that any serious colorist needs. Anyone interested can simply go to the Class on Demand website and sign up for any or all of our chapters.”

DaVinci Resolve Lite includes many of the same valuable processing features of the full version of Resolve, but limits projects to SD and HD resolutions, offers only two color correction nodes, a single processing GPU and a single RED rocket card. With the Class on Demand training for DaVinci Resolve Lite, users can learn about hardware requirements, receive step-by-step instructions on how to install the software, configure their hardware and software to get optimal performance, create project folders to organize work, and learn more about the main color grading functions within Resolve, in a series of chapters.

“Class on Demand offers the ideal venue for beginners and professionals to learn the ins and outs of some of the industry’s most important tools, and we are proud that Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve is now a part of its arsenal,” says Dan May, president, Blackmagic Design. “It ensures that a much larger segment of our users will gain the knowledge and skills they need to operate Resolve.”

Class on Demand Resolve Lite Training Sponsors

The new Class on Demand online training for Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve Lite is sponsored by some of the industry’s best-known color management leaders, including Avid, Cubix, Ensemble Designs and Tektronix.

“Avid is a proud sponsor of the Class on Demand for Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve Lite,” says Vincent Maza, Worldwide Marketing Manager Post Production, Avid. “We are true supporters of the creative community and with the right toolsets and the incredible training Class on Demand offers, anyone can achieve their most ambitious creative goals.”

“Cubix is very excited about participating with Class on Demand and Blackmagic Design for the DaVinci Resolve Lite training series,” says Cubix Director of Visualization and GPU Compute Solutions Eric Fiegehen. “These training videos not only promote the Cubix brand and product line, they give Cubix GPU-Xpander customers instant access to support information in a format that is more quickly and easily understood without the need to call Cubix or review the entire product manual.”

“We are thrilled to be working with industry experts who know about color correction,” says Ensemble Designs’ marketing Czar Cindy Zuelsdorf. “Class on Demand gave us a way to reach out to new markets through video on the Web.”

“Tektronix waveform monitors are a powerful tool to help editors and colorists achieve the highest possible video quality in their artistic rendering," says Richard Duvall, Video Marketing Manager, Tektronix. "Together with Black Magic’s Davinci Resolve Lite, and world-class training from Class on Demand, editors and colorists can now see how to leverage two industry leading tools to enable great content to come to life.”

Pricing and Availability

To receive Class on Demand’s online training for Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve Lite at no cost, go to: http://www.classondemand.net/online/bmd/getting-started-davinci-resolve-lite-training.aspx.

[Class on Demand will be making available its complete, paid training for the full version of DaVinci Resolve towards the end of 2011.]

About Instructor Bob Sliga

A professional colorist for the past 30 years, Bob Sliga teaches color correction at Columbia College and DePaul University. His career spans both commercial and film projects, including a stint as the director of training for Silicon Color’s FinalTouch software. After Apple purchased Silicon Color, Sliga was hired to be the lead QA for Apple’s Color application, where he was instrumental in helping design the application — all of the Color FX Room signature looks. He recently created Scone Looks™, a collection of presets, for Apple Color.

About Class on Demand

Class on Demand is a leading producer of education and training programs. Its products and services address the needs of individuals, professionals and corporate training. Current programs cover a broad spectrum of content, including: video capture and editing, computer animation, federally mandated training, customized corporate training, IT and vocational education. Please visit: http://www.classondemand.com for additional information regarding products and services.

