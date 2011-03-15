iPad 2 and You Gotta See This! Capture Life's Adventures

Boinx Software greets the arrival of the iPad 2; You Gotta See This! amazing photo collages get a whole lot bigger



Puchheim, Germany – March 15, 2011 – Boinx Software takes its first leaps in delivering its creative apps on the iPad 2 platform with You Gotta See This! version 2; the company’s popular panography photo app originally designed for the iPhone 4. You Gotta See This! version 2 moves to the iPad 2 with all the same user-friendly features, including its most recent updates by popular demand: a brand new transparent theme for the easy integration of images into creative workflows, Flickr and Facebook sharing, and high-resolution/full size preview viewing for admiring panographs in all their glory. "We are thrilled that with the release of the iPad 2, Apple® acknowledges that the iPad is not only great for consuming media, but also perfect for creating and editing. This is huge for the future of tablets. With You Gotta See This! version 2 we bring our first creative app over to the new iPad 2 platform," comments Oliver Breidenbach, CEO, Boinx Software.

You Gotta See This! version 2 is available at the iTunes App Store as a universal app for iPhone 4, iPod touch 4th generation and iPad 2 for just $1.99 USD. Download You Gotta See This! now at http://itunes.apple.com/app/you-gotta-see-this/id379058646?mt=8

Brand new You Gotta See This! imagery is now available at: http://bit.ly/dHzfuj.

About You Gotta See This!

Recently named “App of the Day,” and “Top App” by MSN Tech & Gadget UK, You Gotta See This! has been topping charts and wowing users all over the world. “You Gotta See This! is an app you can have fun with at concerts, scenic landmarks, and other places that you wish to share with family and friends,” iPhone Life Magazine http://bit.ly/9zCmmD.

Designed originally for iPhone 4 technology, and now available on both the iPod touch 4th generation and the iPad 2, You Gotta See This! gives users the ability to choose between the two built-in cameras, hit record, point, and capture their surroundings in an arbitrary, 3D fashion for eye-catching results. Two significant features are utilized; the option to use either of the two cameras, and the new gyroscope technology, which determines the camera orientation for recording and positioning each captured image on a flat surface to create dreamlike spatial collages. The images come together to create seemingly abstract and emotionally stimulating visual representations of everyday atmospheres. Choose between seven amazing themes, including “Polaroid Stone,” “Light Table Collage,” “Vintage Fabric,” “Magic Light,” “Dark Table Collage,” “Wall of Tiles,” and “Shining Through” to give your images an added artistic and personal flair. Once your images are displayed, You Gotta See This! allows users to share their collages with friends via Twitter, Flickr, Facebook or e-mail, or simply save to your iPhone camera roll for later presentation.

Read more outstanding reviews of You Gotta See This! on the Boinx Software website at: http://boinx.com/chronicles/category/YouGottaSeeThis/.

About Boinx Software

Boinx Software Ltd. is located in Puchheim, near Munich, Germany. Boinx Software develops award-winning animation, video production and photography software for the Mac platform and iOS devices including the iPhone, iPad and iPod. Boinx iStopMotion is the leading solution for stop motion animation and time lapse capture and won the O'Reilly Mac OS X Innovators Award in 2003. Boinx FotoMagico, winner of two Apple Design Awards—“Best Mac OS X Leopard Graphics and Media Application Runner‐up 2008” and “Best Mac OS X User Experience Runner‐up 2006,” is a presentation tool for professional photographers. BoinxTV, winner of the “Apple Design Award 2009,” is revolutionary live production software that turns any Mac into a TV studio. Boinx PhotoPresenter, winner of the Apple Design Award 2005 “Best Mac OS X Student Product,” is a quick slideshow tool with a variety of pre‐built templates. Boinx Mouseposé is the indispensable mouse pointer-highlighting tool for users developing presentations, training or demos. You Gotta See This! Is Boinx’s very first iPhone 4 app that works off of 4th generation gyroscope technology to create amazing 360-degree photo collages. LightLoupe, Boinx’s first iPad application, provides photographers with an on-the-spot analysis of the technical quality of their photos and VGA connection capabilities for viewing photos on the big screen.

Follow @boinxsoftware on Twitter or at http://www.facebook.com/boinxsoftware.

For more information please visit: http://www.boinx.com.

