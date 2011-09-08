THE BROADCAST AND COMMUNICATIONS SALES AND MARKETING DIVISION OF CANON U.S.A. APPOINTS JOSE ALVARADO AS SENIOR MANAGER FOR LATIN AMERICAN SALES

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Sept. 8, 2011 – Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging, has selected Jose Alvarado, a well-seasoned professional in international broadcast equipment sales, as its new senior manager for Latin American sales. Alvarado’s experience includes more than 15 years of managing marketing and sales of Sony broadcast and professional A/V products in the Latin American market. Fluent in English and Spanish, he also is highly experienced in working with many public and private sectors in the Latin American market.

“We are delighted to have Jose Alvarado join our team,” stated Ken Ito, senior director and general manager, Broadcast and Communications sales and marketing division of Canon U.S.A. “Jose comes to Canon with over 20 years of industry experience including a long tenure with Sony Latin America’s Broadcast & Professional operation. Jose possesses a wealth of experience and knowledge of the latest HD broadcast cameras and systems, as well as an extensive understanding of advanced HD lenses and optics. I think the fact that our new senior manager for Latin American sales understands the worlds of both cameras and lenses is very important for the entire industry, especially given the sophistication of today’s camera-lens systems. In addition, Jose’s senior sales and marketing management experience, as well as his considerable business knowledge and great ‘people skills,’ will be vital attributes that will greatly contribute to the continuing close relationship that Canon enjoys throughout the Americas.”

“I have long admired Canon’s advanced products and especially their legendary dedication to product support,” Alvarado added. “During my many years selling high-end broadcast products, I was always aware that customers buying Canon could count on their great service and support. Now I am very excited to join and to be part of the whole Canon sales and support team, and I look forward to assisting in enhancing that program even further.”

Alvarado formally joined Canon U.S.A. on August 12. With his numerous long-established relationships with most of the major broadcast organizations within Latin America it is anticipated that he will smoothly assume maintenance of the particularly close bonds that Canon has formed throughout the countries. Well-traveled throughout Latin America, Alvarado’s expertise also includes analyzing emerging markets, defining strategies to address new market opportunities, and establishing appropriate distribution channels to address them – all of which will be invaluable to our continuing strong business growth within these important markets.

