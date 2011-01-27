AJA Offers Drastic MediaNXS LE For a Limited Time to KONA and Io Express Customers

Enhanced EDL Output, Signal Monitoring and Batch Capture of Video Files Via Drastic MediaNXS LE Software Available to KONA and Io Express Customers on Windows

AJA Video Systems, a leading manufacturer of professional video interface and conversion solutions, announced that professional capture and output software, MediaNXS LE™, from Drastic Technologies, is available as a free download for a limited time to all AJA KONA and Io Express customers on the Windows platform.

Drastic Technologies is partnering with AJA to bring this special offer to all KONA LHi, KONA LHe, KONA 3, KONA 3G and Io Express customers using the Windows operating system, providing them with enhanced video capture and output control. Advanced functionality available with MediaNXS LE includes batch capture, EDL output and signal monitoring.

“AJA products cater to video professionals who depend on the reliability, quality and robust feature set of products like the KONA family of capture cards,” said James Brooks, Manager R&D, Drastic Technologies. “We’re pleased to further streamline workflows for these customers by making the LE version of our MediaNXS capture and output software available to them for free.”

“Drastic Technologies is a long-time OEM partner of AJA’s and we admire the quality of their products and engineering. We both uphold high standards in product development and we’re pleased to offer our Windows-based KONA and Io Express customers the robust feature enhancements that MediaNXS LE lends to a professional video workflow,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA.

For a limited time, KONA users who install the free MediaNXS LE software have the option to upgrade to the full version for MediaNXS™ at a special discounted price of $895.00, reduced from the list price of $1495.00. For more about the KONA family of professional video solutions, please visit http://www.aja.com/products/kona/; for more information about Io Express, please visit http://www.aja.com/products/io/io-express.php. KONA and Io Express customers can download a free version of MediaNXS LE today at http://www.medianxs.com.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of high-quality and cost-effective digital video interface, conversion, acquisition and desktop solutions supporting the professional broadcast and post- production markets. With headquarters in Grass Valley, California, AJA maintains an extensive sales channel of dealers and systems integrators around the world. For further information visit www.aja.com.

