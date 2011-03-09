Triveni Digital CTO to Present on Mobile DTV at IEEE BTS Sessions in Seoul and Beijing and at CCBN Exhibition

PRINCETON, N.J. -- March 7, 2011 -- Triveni Digital today announced that the company's CTO, Dr. Richard Chernock, will lead sessions on mobile DTV at IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) chapter meetings in Seoul, South Korea, and Beijing, as well as at the China Content Broadcasting Network (CCBN) exhibition in Beijing.

In Seoul, Chernock will discuss the requirements and challenges, as well as the operational considerations, of launching mobile DTV services from existing broadcast plants. In examining the changes required in order to add mobile DTV capabilities to a station, Chernock will address the deployment of additional or modified equipment such as encoders, multiplexers, and transmitters. He also will speak on less obvious considerations surrounding workflow, monitoring, bandwidth management, the addition of interactive and non-real-time (NRT) services, and service protection. A second topic will discuss strategies for monitoring Digital Television Transmissions. The session is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, at Hanyang University and is co-sponsored by IEEE Broadcast Technology Society, Korean Society of Broadcast Engineers, and Hanyang University.

During the IEEE BTS chapter meeting in Beijing, Chernock will examine how recent ATSC standards -- A/153 for ATSC Mobile DTV and NRT Services -- provide capabilities for interactivity to mobile devices. His presentation will address the technical aspects of how these standards enable interactivity for mobile television, and it also will include potential use cases and practical considerations. Finally, Chernock will discuss how the emerging NRT Services standard promises to enable delivery of traditional TV programming, as well as alternate types of content, to both fixed and mobile devices, thereby meeting viewer demand for access to content anytime. The session will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 21, at Tsinghua University.

During the CCBN exhibition, Chernock will focus on ATSC M/H standards development and mobile TV applications. The session is scheduled for Wednesday, March 23, at 10:25 a.m. at the China International Exhibition Center (CIEC).

Chernock has held many leadership roles in ATSC and SCTE, contributing to the creation of standards and practices for DTV, metadata, and monitoring. He currently serves as chair of the ATSC Technology and Standards Group (TSG), chair of the Non-Real-Time Services and Mobile/Handheld management layer activities within ATSC, and chair of other ad hoc committees within ATSC whose work relates to metadata and transport issues. Chernock also is the founder and chairman of the IEEE Broadcast Technology Society Distinguished Lecturer Program.

