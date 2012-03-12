BHV Broadcast's Award-Winning Video Ghost Powers-Up for NAB Encore Performance

NAB BOOTH N 4920

PHANTOM POWER MODULES AND NEW ENTRY-LEVEL SWITCHER BRING REALISTIC, ECONOMIC ALTERNATIVES FOR LIVE PRODUCTION AND WEBCASTING

Owslebury, UK – BHV Broadcast, manufacturer of compact, cost-effective equipment for live production and post-production, returns to NAB with an upgraded version of its award-winning phantom power system Video Ghost, and the new Callisto Pico entry level digital switcher. BHV will also exhibit its full range of rack-mount and portable hybrid digital/analogue switchers together with the Proteus rate converter and Syntax, its award-winning up converter in Booth N 4920.

Video Ghost

BHV Broadcast is bringing a significantly enhanced version of its award-winning Video Ghost to NAB. Developed as a low-cost, reliable alternative to traditional batteries, Video Ghost brings phantom power to the digital video world! The unit - recipient of the prestigious Mario Award - now provides a hefty 60 watts of power at 12V for camera head-ends and remote monitors using the existing serial digital video cable. Equally at home with SD or HD signals, it can be used to power composite to SDI converters at the camera, avoiding significant signal degradation suffered by composite video over distances.

Callisto Pico

BHV is pleased to announce the arrival of the Callisto Pico switcher, the ideal alternative when bells and whistles are unnecessary and pricey. Derived from the popular Callisto Micro switcher, this two-input switcher offers entry-level broadcast-specification facilities for applications such as webcasting production where space and cost are at a premium. Control is by local panel or remote interfaces and the Pico offers a comprehensive set of I/O facilities.

ESTABLISHED PRODUCTS

Syntax Up/Cross/Down-Converter

This broadcast specification, attractively priced, award-winning SDI up/cross/down-converter is based on advanced Super-Resolution Bandlet Technology. Syntax brings the performance advantages of motion-compensated processing without the associated disadvantages of high cost and occasionally severe artefacts. Syntax features include analogue video inputs and audio facilities with noise reduction and ARC facilities.

Callisto Micro miniature SDI switcher

The three-input Callisto Micro SDI mixer is a broadcast specification (SMPTE-259M) 270Mbit video switcher designed to fit into the tightest quarters. Callisto can handle fully asynchronous (unlocked) SDI inputs environment and offers remote control and broadside bus switching.

Proteus Multi-Format/Multi-Purpose Converter

The award-winning Proteus multi-format, multi-purpose, motion-adaptive standards converter will be shown in both rack-mount and portable versions. The fully-featured broadcast specification converter features 10-bit SDI, analogue video and audio I/O, an advanced standards conversion algorithm, comprehensive audio facilities and ARC. Based on an advanced Motion Adaptive Standards Converter, Proteus offers full format conversion, frame synchronizing, TBC, video and audio Proc Amps, as well as bi-directional standards (rate) conversion. Proteus addresses lip-sync errors with variable audio delay (up to 10 seconds) featuring both tracking and block delay.

About the BHV Companies

BHV Broadcast is the sales and marketing arm of Brick House Video, designer and manufacturer of award-winning compact and cost-effective equipment for production and post-production including a full range of rack-mount and portable digital switchers to accommodate any application where space is at a premium. The Company also manufactures rate/standards and format conversion equipment. For further information: www.bhvbroadcast.com

