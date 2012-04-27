HARMAN's Soundcraft Continues "Mixing with Professionals" Program With Dates in New York and Pennsylvania Featuring Monty Lee Wilkes

NEW YORK, New York - HARMAN's Soundcraft is continuing its highly successful "Mixing with Professionals" program this May with new dates in New York City and Reading, Pennsylvania. Veteran front of house engineer Monty Lee Wilkes will host the workshops, scheduled for May 8 and 9.

The first session is scheduled for May 8 at Dale Pro Audio in New York City, continuing on to Sigmet Corporation's headquarters in Reading on May 9. Each day will feature two identical sessions (9 AM-Noon or 2 PM-6 PM).

Wilkes has been working in the live entertainment industry since the age of 15, having served as FOH engineer for a number of legendary artists that include The Replacements, Nirvana, Prince and The Smithereens. In recent years, Wilkes has been the FOH engineer for The Scissor Sisters, The B-52's, Jessica Simpson and R. Kelly.

"Monty is one of the most accomplished FOH engineers in the industry and his commitment to excellence goes hand-in-hand with our philosophy here at Soundcraft," said Katy Templeman-Holmes of Soundcraft Studer. "We are looking forward to meeting with attendees to learn more about their needs as technicians and engineers, while providing the opportunity for Monty to share his invaluable experience from working with such a broad range of accomplished artists!"

"Mixing with Professionals" attendance is free, registration is online at http://usa.soundcraft.com/mwp/events.aspx. The events are open to professionals wanting to learn more about the Soundcraft Vi Series digital consoles, those making the transition from analog to digital consoles, new engineers and others.

HARMAN (www.harman.com) designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of audio and infotainment solutions for the automotive, consumer and professional markets - supported by 15 leading brands, including AKG, Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL, Lexicon and Mark Levinson. The Company is admired by audiophiles across multiple generations and supports leading professional entertainers and the venues where they perform. More than 25 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and infotainment systems. HARMAN has a workforce of about 13,000 people across the Americas, Europe and Asia, and reported net sales of $4.2 billion for twelve months ending December 31, 2011.