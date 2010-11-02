Ross Video Appoints Meng Soo Product Manager for Ross Routing Systems

News Release

For Immediate Release

Iroquois, ON, Canada – November 2, 2010 – Ross Video announces the appointment of Meng Soo, as Product Manager for Ross Routing Systems.

Mr. Soo joined Ross Video in 2004 as a member of the production switcher engineering team, and then as the lead of the openGear engineering group as Technical Product Manager. Prior to joining Ross, Mr. Soo held senior engineering positions with Nortel Networks, Cambrian Networks and Ceyba and has extensive experience in high speed network routing and fiber optic systems.

“Meng is a great addition to our team of Product Managers,” said Jeff Moore, EVP Sales and Marketing. “He a great track record within Ross and is ideally suited to help lead both our engineering and marketing efforts for Ross Routing Systems.”

About Ross Routing Systems

Ross Video’s NK Series Routing Systems are a comprehensive family of routing solutions with a wide variety of matrix sizes and types to choose from, a nice selection of flexible control panels and a powerful control system tying it all together. Whether it’s a small utility router or a large mission critical facility system, the NK Series offers a solution to fit your needs and budget.

NK Series Routers are available in sizes ranging from 16x4 to 320x320. Any matrix type can be incorporated into a system with any combination of other NK matrices and united under one control umbrella.

About Ross Video

Ross Video designs, manufactures and supports a wide range of innovative products for use in live production applications. Ross’ award winning product line includes Vision, Vision Octane and CrossOver Video Production Switchers; openGear, RossGear and GearLite Terminal Equipment; SoftMetal Video Servers; OverDrive Production Control Systems, XPression Character Generators and NK Series Routing Systems. Ross products are installed in over 100 countries around the world, where they are used daily by top broadcasters, production companies, sports stadiums, government agencies and houses of worship. News and information are available at www.rossvideo.com.

-30-

Ross Video Media Contact:

Sara Bell

Media Relations Coordinator

T: +1 613-652-3020

M: +1 613-246-6691

F: +1 613-652-4425

E: sbell@rossvideo.com

www.rossvideo.com