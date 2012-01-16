Waves Introduces MaxxAudio4 Sound Enhancement Technology at CES 2012

— Next-generation audio enhancement technology enhances the sound of laptops, tablets and smartphones for music, movies, games and streaming video —

At CES 2012, the Consumer Electronics Division of Waves (Hilton 1430), the industry leader in professional audio digital signal processing technologies and recipient of a 2011 Technical GRAMMY® award, is announcing the introduction of its MaxxAudio4 sound-enhancement technology. MaxxAudio4 incorporates a host of proprietary signal-processing technologies to deliver richer, more immersive sound from laptops, portable devices and smartphones, with better definition, deeper bass and a more enveloping soundfield.

MaxxAudio4 builds upon the performance of Waves’ previously available MaxxAudio3 to offer significantly improved audio quality, using technologies that are directly derived from the company’s professional studio processing heard on countless hit records, major motion pictures and popular video games. MaxxAudio3 has received acclaim globally from end users and journalists alike, and MaxxAudio4 now represents the next generation of audio enhancement technology from Waves. MaxxAudio4 incorporates a suite of proprietary audio enhancements including MaxxVolume™, MaxxLeveler, MaxxTreble™, MaxxDialog, MaxxSpace, MaxxStereo, MaxxBass® and MaxxEQ™. MaxxAudio4 will be incorporated into a host of products from partnering manufacturers, which will be named in Q1 2012.

“Audio is becoming more important than ever before in the consumer electronics experience,” said Tomer Elbaz, General Manager of Waves Consumer Electronics Division. We are excited that major consumer electronics manufacturers are recognizing the value that MaxxAudio4 adds to their products in providing a more enjoyable and involving listening experience. MaxxAudio4 overcomes much of the limitations inherent in the smaller speakers found in portable electronics, to deliver surprisingly bigger and better sound that turns a laptop or tablet into a full-blown entertainment system.”

MaxxAudio4 can be tailored to each device it’s incorporated into, yielding optimum sonic performance for each product, whether listening through speakers or headphones. MaxxAudio4 uses proprietary processing that works in real time, for consistently satisfying high-quality sound.

Following is an outline of key MaxxAudio4 technologies.

MaxxVolume provides increased volume levels, improves clarity and increases the intelligibility of softer sounds at quiet volumes.

MaxxLeveler smoothes out volume differences with two pre-programmed listening modes: Normal, with a wide dynamic range for everyday listening, and Midnight, ideal for when you don’t want to disturb others.

MaxxTreble high-frequency enhancement brings out sonic nuances with crisp detail and clarity.

MaxxDialog lets listeners adjust dialog levels in movies and games, without affecting the rest of the audio mix. It’s ideal for Skype users.

MaxxSpace headphone enhancement provides an expansive, enveloping listening experience that replicates a surround sound listening environment.

MaxxStereo improves the stereo separation of laptop speakers by widening the “sweet spot” and creating a bigger stereo spread.

MaxxBass virtual subwoofer technology uses psychoacoustic processing to deliver more satisfying low-frequency response. It’s much more than a typical bass boost EQ – MaxxBass analyzes the audio content to create more natural-sounding bass.

MaxxEQ gives listeners the ability to shape the sound to their preferences, using full frequency spectrum equalization to enhance all types of content from streaming media and music to movies and games.

MaxxSense - adaptive audio conditioning listens to your content before you do – then customizes the sound in real-time, before it reaches your ears.

For more information, please visit www.maxx.com.