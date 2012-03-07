Brainstorm Multimedia eStudio to take center stage
Brainstorm Multimedia will feature eStudio, the company’s on-air graphics and virtual studio engine upon which all other Brainstorm products run.
One such product, EasySet 3D, is a trackless virtual set solution offering a comprehensive real-time 3-D environment with up to four SD/HD inputs, from a single PC.
Brainstorm Multimedia also will show how eStudio drives Easy On-Air Graphics, which include an intuitive toolset for live streaming of graphics based on pre-defined templates, no matter how detailed or complex. Easy On-Air Graphics simplifies workflows and content creation, enabling template editing, playlist creation and live playout from a single user interface.
In addition, the company will highlight BrainNews, a sophisticated MOS-compatible on-air graphics control system that enables news departments to integrate Brainstorm's real-time 3-D graphics engine into their workflow.
See BrainStorm Multimedia at 2012 NAB Show booth SL4609.
