Brainstorm Multimedia eStudio to take center stage

Brainstorm Multimedia will feature eStudio, the company’s on-air graphics and virtual studio engine upon which all other Brainstorm products run.

One such product, EasySet 3D, is a trackless virtual set solution offering a comprehensive real-time 3-D environment with up to four SD/HD inputs, from a single PC.

Brainstorm Multimedia also will show how eStudio drives Easy On-Air Graphics, which include an intuitive toolset for live streaming of graphics based on pre-defined templates, no matter how detailed or complex. Easy On-Air Graphics simplifies workflows and content creation, enabling template editing, playlist creation and live playout from a single user interface.

In addition, the company will highlight BrainNews, a sophisticated MOS-compatible on-air graphics control system that enables news departments to integrate Brainstorm's real-time 3-D graphics engine into their workflow.

See BrainStorm Multimedia at 2012 NAB Show booth SL4609.