Harmonic Announces Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2010 Reporting Date

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Jan. 13, 2011 -- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that it plans to report its results for the fourth quarter and year ended Dec. 31, after market close on Feb. 3, 2011.

Harmonic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 P.M. Pacific (5:00 P.M. Eastern) on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2011. A listen-only broadcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Company's website at www.harmonicinc.com or by calling +1.706.634.9047 (conference identification code 50192422). The replay will be available after 6:00 P.M. Pacific at the same website address or by calling +1.706.645.9291 (conference identification code 50192422).

Harmonic intends to discuss financial and other statistical information on this conference call. This information will also be available on the Company's website at www.harmonicinc.com either in the press release related to the above broadcast, by accessing the listen-only broadcast described above or by accessing the replay of the broadcast described above.

# # #

About Harmonic Inc.

Harmonic Inc. offers a comprehensive, innovative and market-leading portfolio of video infrastructure solutions, spanning content production to multi-screen video delivery. Harmonic customers can efficiently create, prepare and deliver differentiated video services over broadcast, cable, Internet, mobile, satellite and telecom networks, while simplifying end-to-end asset management, reducing costs and streamlining workflows.

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, sales and system integration centers worldwide. The company's customers--including each of the top 20 Fortune 2000 media companies--choose Harmonic to enable their high quality video services delivered to consumers in virtually every country. Visit www.harmonicinc.com for more information.