DALET ACQUIRES ITALIAN COMPANY GRUPPO TNT

Gruppo TNT technology innovations will reach global markets. New, advanced functionalities will enhance Dalet Enterprise Edition.

Levallois-Perret – July 12, 2010 –Dalet Digital Media Systems, a publicly traded company on Euronext which designs, develops, and sells Media Asset Management (MAM) and digital media solutions to broadcasters and content providers, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Gruppo TNT S.R.L., a privately held Italian company that specializes in advanced broadcast solutions. The acquired business further expands the Dalet product offerings built around an open, IT-centric framework, and provides additional functionalities that can be easily incorporated into its flagship product Dalet Enterprise Edition. Gruppo TNT's revenues in 2009 were €4.9 million.

"We are very impressed with Gruppo TNT's deep knowledge and experience in advanced technologies that are complementary to Dalet and that improve broadcast workflows, especially in live event programming and fast-paced content production environments. Gruppo TNT has an impressive list of accomplishments at major Italian broadcast operations, including Mediaset, Sky Italia and RAI," said David Lasry, CEO of Dalet. "The inclusion of TNT's innovative technologies will further enhance the Dalet product portfolio, particularly in News, Sports and MAM."

"Our products and technology expertise have been proven at the largest and most demanding broadcasters in Italy in a variety of programming settings," comments Giuseppe Bonariva, President of Gruppo TNT. "Now, backed by the worldwide resources of the Dalet sales, support and professional services teams, we will be able to bring these highly scalable, advanced solutions to the much larger global marketplace."

Dalet expects to implement some elements of Gruppo TNT technology into Dalet Enterprise Edition for demonstrations at the upcoming IBC tradeshow in Amsterdam (September 2010).

