IBC DIGITAL MEDIA TRAINING WORKSHOPS CENTER AROUND THREE DIGITAL MEDIA POWERHOUSES; ATTENDEES PRESENTED WITH OPPORTUNITY TO MASTER TOOLS OF THE TRADE

Workshops offer sessions in popular post-production software by Avid, Adobe and Apple and also cover disciplines such as 3D production and HDSLR video production techniques; manufacturer certification courses and top-notch industry presenters round out distinguished training event

New York City, NY – August 19, 2010 – Future Media Concepts (FMC), the premier authorized digital media training organization for post-production, broadcast, and content creators, is pleased to introduce its robust training curriculum and conference repertoire to the global digital media community in the form of the first-ever IBC Digital Media Training Workshops, held from September 11 – 12 at the RAI, Amsterdam. Dominating the digital media training landscape, FMC has constructed its progressive European Workshops around the latest technology from the industry’s top powerhouses – Adobe®, Apple® and Avid®. Providing attendees with the invaluable opportunity to fast-track mastership of their chosen digital tools, the Workshops will relay the most dynamic and sought-after industry trends from technical and creative gurus and industry thought-leaders. The Workshops will feature groundbreaking training sessions and buzz-worthy guest presentations, including the highly anticipated Keynote Presentation from Avatar Editor, Stephen Rivkin.

In addition, platinum sponsors Adobe and Avid will be on-site to deliver opening remarks to jumpstart the action-packed weekend. Gary Greenfield, Avid chairman and CEO, will open the program, sharing a brief overview of Avid and introducing Rivkin, a long-time Avid editor who used a variety of Avid solutions, including Media Composer® systems and ISIS® 7000 shared storage, in the making of Avatar. Jim Guerard, vice president and general manager for Dynamic Media at Adobe, will also provide a complementary overview on Adobe’s vision for the future and how Adobe products – from Adobe Premiere Pro to Photoshop Lightroom to Acrobat Connect – were used extensively in the making of Avatar.

“We are pleased to work with Future Media Concepts to present the first-ever IBC Digital Media Training Conferences,” comments Carolyn Lightner, senior director worldwide training, Avid. “The various Avid sessions, led by industry-recognized and Avid Certified Instructors, are designed to bring attendees up-to-speed on the latest Avid solutions, like Media Composer 5, and will provide creative techniques and technical tips to help editors meet the increasing demands of today’s post-production workflows.”

Tech Trend Alert - Workshop Highlights

The 2-day training event encompasses over 35-advanced session tracks geared toward production and post-production professionals in TV, film, video, motion graphics, and new media. “The demand for video is skyrocketing, and Adobe is helping fuel this growth with our expanding set of video solutions, from pre-production to post-production to delivery,” says Scott Morris, director of marketing for Digital Media Solutions at Adobe. “Adobe is a sponsor of the IBC Digital Media Training Workshop because it is an influential industry event that helps editors, post-production professionals and digital content producers master the latest advanced editing techniques with Adobe software, while uncovering breakthrough performance that streamlines script-to-screen workflows.”

Featuring the latest advanced tips in producing, editing and delivering digital content, the Workshops highlight key trends permeating the market today. Led by FMC’s industry-recognized, expert instructors, each session is uniquely tailored to fulfill every production and post-production niche. From the latest in Apple, Adobe and Avid technologies, to certification opportunities, to tracks in DSLR video, 3D production workflow, the recently released Adobe CS5, and motion graphics; the Workshops are this fall’s must-attend event for the entire digital community. Digital Media Training Workshop courses include, but are not limited to:

• Mastering RotoBrush and Masks in Adobe After Effects®: Certified Adobe instructor, Luisa Winters, takes students through the ins and outs of mastering this unique tool for creating 3D dimensions in any scene.

• Dynamic Titles with Avid Marquee: FMC Principal Instructor, Jeff Greenberg, teaches students to create eye-popping 3D titles for any digital project with Avid Marquee.

• Producing HDSLR Video Shoots – Essential Planning for Successful Productions: Learn about shooting, lighting, sound, and acquisition techniques with Richard Harrington, CEO and founder, RHED Pixel, Inc.

• Trials and Troubles in 3D Production: Master the tools and techniques of 3D production with industry-recognized digital artist and technology trainer, Gary Adcock.

• Advanced Editing Techniques in Adobe Premiere Pro: Discover new (and faster) ways of editing and finishing projects with a session packed full of tips, tricks, techniques for advanced Premiere Pro users, featuring the brand new Mercury Playback Engine.

• From Expert to Master: Advanced Techniques for Avid: Learn advanced tips and techniques in Avid editing suites with principal instructor and post-production guru, Jeff Greenberg.

• What’s New in Adobe After Effects CS5: Learn to create groundbreaking motion graphics and blockbuster visual effects with Adobe’s recently enhanced editing software.

• Apple Final Cut Pro 7 Level 1 Certification Training & Exam: Attend the 2-day certification prep class and exam to maximize your chances of achieving certification.

“The Digital Media Training Workshops are the perfect event for industry professionals looking to re-vamp and re-fresh their creative and technical skills, while learning valuable tips and techniques to impress audiences and stand-out amongst peers,” comments Ben Kozuch, co-founder and president, FMC. “It is essential in today’s competitive climate that production and post-production professionals remain up-to-speed with current tools and trends for creating noteworthy digital projects, as well as expanding career opportunities. With the support of Apple, Adobe and Avid, we are thrilled to bring Workshop attendees a jam-packed schedule, whether their intention is to progress in their career or just learn the latest techniques – there is something for everyone.”

Digital Media Training Workshop Details

The Digital Media Training Workshop will take place in conjunction with the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) from September 11 – 12, 2010 at the RAI, Amsterdam. For more information about the IBC Digital Media Training Workshops, including a full schedule and registration details, please visit www.ibc.org/training.

About IBC

IBC is the premier annual event for professionals engaged in the creation, management and delivery of entertainment and news content worldwide. In 2009, the show attracted more than 45,000 attendees from 140 countries around the world, exhibiting more than 1,300 of the world's key technology suppliers and showcasing a debate-leading conference that, among other vital sessions, brought together the ASC and the BSC digital camera tests and offered pioneering insight into the latest developments in stereoscopic 3D.

About Future Media Concepts

In 1994, Jeff Rothberg and Ben Kozuch launched Future Media Concepts as the world's first Avid Authorized Training Center. Over the years, FMC expanded its curriculum to become the nation's premier digital media training organization, representing the leading software manufacturers, including Adobe, Apple, Autodesk, Avid, Boris FX, Digidesign®, NewTek® and Softimage®. FMC has established state-of-the-art training centers in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Orlando, Chicago and Dubai, with onsite training worldwide and online courses available to users anywhere. For more information regarding classes and upcoming events please visit http://www.FMCtraining.com.

Avid, ISIS and Media Composer are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

