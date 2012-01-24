TV Tools Oy to Serve as Wohler Dealer in Finland

SAN FRANCISCO -- Jan. 24, 2012 -- Wohler Technologies today announced that Helsinki-based TV Tools Oy will be serving as a Wohler representative and reseller within Finland. The company will offer the full portfolio of Wohler's powerful signal management and confidence monitoring solutions, including the new DVM-2443 video monitor and the RMQ 230 quad split monitor.

"Wohler makes a wide range of great products that are cost effective, easy to use, and highly reliable," said Timo Kujala, TV Tools Oy owner and managing director. "By adding these products to our own portfolio, we'll be even better positioned to meet the needs of our customers and maintain our role as a reseller of world-class professional A/V products."

TV Tools Oy imports, sells, and markets video and audio solutions and information systems from leading manufacturers. The company also designs, builds, and maintains systems ranging in size and complexity from a single editing station to solutions for the world's largest cruise liners.

"Good client relationships, a professional staff, and high customer satisfaction have made TV Tools Oy the industry leader in Finland," said Terry Allford, business development and channel manager of Wohler EMEA. "Our new relationship with the company will complement existing business avenues for Wohler products, fueling increased brand awareness and product visibility across EMEA markets while improving end-user access to our complete product range."

Information about the complete Wohler product line is available online at www.wohler.com.

# # #

About Wohler Technologies Inc. Wohler offers a comprehensive and award-winning range of audio, video, data monitoring, and captioning products designed to provide the highest quality solutions for facilities of all sizes and complexity. Founded in 1987, the San Francisco Bay-area manufacturer has grown to become the dominant provider of confidence monitoring and signal management solutions for the broadcast and pro audio/video markets. Originally inventing and defining the category of in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring products, the company has expanded its offerings to include solutions for captioning and loudness. More information about Wohler and its full range of solutions is available at www.wohler.com.

ENDS