Pilat Media Schedules Annual Customers Conference in Conjunction With IBC2010

NEW YORK -- June 28, 2010 -- Pilat Media, the leading supplier of business management software to the media industry, today announced that it has scheduled its annual Pilat Media Customers Conference (PMCC) for Monday, Sept. 13 at 12:00 p.m. at the Okura Hotel in Amsterdam. Planned in conjunction with IBC2010, PMCC 2010 will bring together practitioners and thought leaders from the world's top media companies for a stimulating afternoon of user stories, product presentations, breakout sessions, and networking opportunities.

"Once again, the brightest minds in broadcast business management will be on hand to discuss the technologies and trends that are shaping broadcast business management and IT workflows," said Avi Engel, CEO, Pilat Media. "PMCC attendees will have ample opportunities to connect with their peers and learn how Pilat Media solutions are improving productivity and flexibility as the basis for scalable information backbones that manage content, advertising, and rights."

A new feature of this year's PMCC will be the Innovation Pavillion, a hands-on mini-exhibition showcasing the newest companies and solutions that will help broadcasters roll out cutting-edge services and boost their operational efficiency. The conference will once again conclude with an exciting evening activity including dinner and entertainment, with details to be announced soon.

PMCC is free to attendees but open only to Pilat Media customers and select media professionals. For more information, contact Michael Swack at mswack@pilatmedia.com.

