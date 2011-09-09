Envivio Launches Halo 2 Network Media Processor to Enhance Digital TV Experience on New Personal Devices

New Release Improves User Experience, Content Protection and Performance; Increases Density and Lowers OPEX while Enabling Faster Multi-Screen Service Deployment

AMSTERDAM, 9 September, 2011 (IBC Stand 1.D73) – Envivio, a leading provider of live and on-demand multi-screen IP video processing and delivery solutions, today announced the second generation of the Envivio Halo™ Network Media Processor (NMP). Halo 2 makes it possible to deliver several features of traditional TV services on iOS, Silverlight and Android-based devices—including closed captioning, subtitles and alternate audio services—enhancing the quality of experience for viewers.

This new release also features improved content protection, ease-of-operations, and better performance to enable the fastest multi-screen service deployment on the market. An optional embedded origin server can facilitate adaptive bit-rate service delivery for Apple HTTP Live Streaming and Microsoft Smooth Streaming. Multiple international cable and telco operators are currently deploying Envivio’s Halo NMP solution.

“In the TV without Boundaries™ environment, it is critical that operators continue to work towards delivering a TV experience on all devices that matches consumer experience with traditional digital TV,” said Julien Signès, president and CEO of Envivio. “With Halo 2, we have created an innovative content distribution solution by providing a simple way for operators to package every possible type of TV, with the traditional features, from one network media processor.”

Halo 2 allows operators to use multiple digital rights management (DRM) systems simultaneously, enabling the selection of best-in-class security to support a large range of devices. Halo protects premium content in a variety of ways including using Microsoft’s Playready™ and AES-based encryption for Apple HTTP Live Streaming. The new release has pre-qualified specific interfaces for Verimatrix, Nagravision, Microsoft and Securemedia. It can be quickly and easily integrated with any standard DRM due to an open, standards-based interface.

The optional Halo 2 Origin Server is a universal adaptive bit rate server designed to eliminate the need to deploy separate servers for each format, thereby easing management, lowering CAPEX and OPEX, and reducing the number of points of potential failure. Halo 2 Origin Server can directly interface with servers located at the edge of the network or with mainstream CDN service providers.

Halo 2 also offers a completely redesigned user interface, facilitates set up, management and monitoring, and simplifies configuration as operators expand their services to support hundreds of channels. It also supports closed captioning, subtitle conversion and multiple audio tracks for secondary audio programs. A new hardware platform is available in standard and advanced configurations, tailored to specific processing and throughput requirements, and supports Gigabit Ethernet or 10-Gigabit Ethernet interfaces and the potential for storage expansion. Halo 2 doubles density over the previous generation to deliver the densest video processing capabilities to date.

Envivio is showcasing its complete multi-screen architecture at IBC, stand 1.D73. Halo 2 is expected to be widely available in Q4 2011. To learn more about Halo and all of Envivio’s multi-screen solutions, please visit www.Envivio.com.

About Envivio

Envivio is a leader in solutions for multi-screen video-over-IP delivery. We design our solutions to remove the boundaries of traditional television and make the world’s video content universally enjoyable by all viewers, on any device, across any network, at any time. Now in its second decade of developing market-leading video convergence solutions, Envivio has amassed dozens of patents, pioneered video-over-IP methods, and led in the deployment of emerging standards and new technologies. Envivio’s customers include global tier-1 service providers, including eight of the top 10 mobile operators, seven of the top 10 broadband providers and three of the top four cable operators. Envivio is headquartered in South San Francisco, California and has offices worldwide including France, England, China, Singapore and Japan.

