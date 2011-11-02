ANTON/BAUER TO FEATURE INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS FOR CONTENT CREATORS AT ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY EXPO

BURBANK, CA, NOVEMBER 2, 2011— Anton/Bauer®, a brand of The Vitec Group, and a premier global provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, will feature its latest suite of advanced power solutions for content creators at the Createasphere Entertainment Technology Expo (Booth 509). Building on the company’s commitment to providing appropriate power solutions for specific production applications, Anton/Bauer will showcase the new MATRIX Cheese Plate, QRC-EPIC for the RED EPIC digital cinema camera, QBH-HD Quad Battery Holder and DIONIC® HCX High-Current Battery.

The annual Createasphere Entertainment Technology Expo brings together media experts and technical innovators for two days of discussions and knowledge sharing that will help shape the future of the industry. A show floor with hundreds of exhibitors, including Anton/Bauer, brings the technology to life with hands-on access to explore the latest innovations.

The MATRIX Cheese Plate is a new mounting plate that can be used with the company’s Gold Mount® Solutions. It mounts directly on 15-mm or 19-mm rod systems, to allow for easy mounting of a variety of Gold Mounts including the QRC-EPIC. The QRC-EPIC is the proper Gold Mount to power the RED EPIC camera and features three outputs—a hard-wired cabled six-pin LEMO connector for power as well as two PowerTap® connectors for accessories.

Anton/Bauer’s Gold Mount solutions create the most secure battery connection in the industry, providing seamless power and future compatibility. In addition, the company’s Gold Mount solutions can be used on support rigs such as Cinevate, Shape, Redrock Micro and Genus, among others, and in some cases, a pouch.

Alongside Anton/Bauer’s MATRIX Cheese Plate mounting solutions will be the DIONIC HCX, the company’s latest addition to its successful high-current DIONIC series. Working closely with top cell manufacturers, Anton/Bauer developed the DIONIC HCX to incorporate a honey comb cell pack design for Li-Ion cell safety, performance integrity and high current draws of up to 10 amps. Offering a 124-watt-hour battery capacity and a unique motion detection sensor, the DIONIC HCX will automatically go into “sleep mode” after a two-day period without a load, significantly reducing self-discharge and allowing extended storage and battery life with nearly zero capacity loss. To “awaken” the battery users need only to move the battery or attach it to a device. The DIONIC HCX is perfect for crews traveling on-location, as up to two batteries attached to a device per passenger can be carried onboard*.

To provide precise run-time data for added confidence, the DIONIC HCX has an enhanced LCD RealTime® fuel gauge has been incorporated to display up to nine hours of run-time (under low power load conditions) using a seven-segment display enclosed by four circular arcs that indicate 15-minute time intervals.

Also onsite will be the QBH-HD, a dual voltage accessory that bridges the video and film worlds. Using four of the same Logic Series® Batteries, the QBH-HD simultaneously outputs both 14.4 volts via three 4-pin XLRs and 28.8 volts using one single 2-pin Amphenol output. The 28-volt output can handle HMI lighting and most film cameras. In production environments where extended run-times and high-current draws up to 10 amps are required, the QBH-HD is an ideal Gold Mount holder.

