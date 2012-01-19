Yamaha Announces Worldwide Launch of Three New Product Series

BUENA PARK, Calif.—In a one, two, three punch, Yamaha unveils to the world today three exciting new product series additions to their loudspeaker and mixer product line. At the NAMM Show, executives from Yamaha Corporation Japan and the Pro Audio & Combo Division of Yamaha Corporation of America shared in the initial announcement of the new products, a joint sales effort with Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc.,

Yamaha DXR Series active loudspeakers: Comprised of four full-range models—the DXR8, DXR10, DXR12 and DXR15, deliver exceptional sound pressure levels and high-definition sound in a more compact, versatile design.

High-efficiency 1100W Class-D amplifiers and Yamaha-mastered DSP, combined with an intelligent onboard mixer with flexible IN/OUT connectivity, a very functional enclosure design, makes the DXR Series ideal for front-of-house, floor-monitoring, rigged applications, and a multitude of commercial applications. The DXR is quite advanced in that it features a three-channel signal input on the speaker’s back panel enabling end users to mix their own settings as well as a unique Mixing/Link function for daisy-chaining additional powered speakers. Inputs include XLR, ¼” TRS, and RCA jacks, with signals from the inputs mixed inside the DXR unit. Each channel has its own level control and the XLR input can accept MIC/LINE sources. Each DXR cabinet features a built-in, selectable-frequency High Pass Filter (HPF) for use with a subwoofer.

The DXR speakers provide DSP-assisted EQ (Dynamic COUNTOUR) tailoring the frequency response when used as floor monitors or mains. Proprietary FIR-X filtering ensures that the DXR cabinets perform under all circumstances, even at very high levels. FIR-X tuning technology achieves a more accurate and smooth response, better clarity, and imaging than what is possible with crossovers that are currently available.

All models incorporate integrated rigging points for installation using standard rigging eyebolts, and optional U-brackets are also available for additional installation versatility. All models also feature built-in, dual-angle pole mount sockets for vertical or angled applications.

Yamaha DXS Subwoofers: Joining the new DXR series are the high-powered DXS12 and DXS15 active subwoofers that will further enhance the DXR speaker’s performance. Newly developed D-XSUB technology dynamically controls the low frequency range, and by adding BOOST mode, you’ll experience more punch in the overall sound. The new sub’s XTENDED LF mode will enhance the bottom end of the low frequency range. Ideal for commercial installation in churches, schools, regional performing arts venues, and a multitude of applications requiring high SPL, the DXR and DXS provide stunning clarity and an unsurpassed level of reliability.

“The DSR Series launched last year has been very well received by the commercial marketplace, and we have utilized every internal resource of our development team, including collaboration with NEXO, to ensure that the DXR and DSX are as well received as the popular DSR,” states Marc Lopez, Marketing Manager, Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc.

The new Yamaha DXR Series is now available at a suggested MSRP ranging from $829 to $1,199. The DSX will be available in February with an MSRP for the DSX12 sub of $1,049 and $1,199 for the DSX15.

Yamaha MGP Mixers: Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the PM200 analog mixer and the 25th anniversary of the launch of the DMP7 digital mixer, Yamaha officially launches a premium mixer series with the debut of the new MGP12X and 16X analog mixers. These mixers are in a class by themselves. With proprietary DSP providing Ducker, Leveler, and Stereo Image functions—three very essential features in commercial installations, the MGP mixers will be a welcome addition to any school auditorium, small church, or corporate installation. The MGP Editor app for iPhone/iPod Touch will allow access to further detailed parameter editing of DSP functions of the Ducker, Leveler, REV-X and SPX effects. The app will be available free of charge on Apple iTunes.

The MGP analog sound starts with a discrete Class-A mic pre-amp with an inverted Darlington circuit design. Utilizing Yamaha's proprietary X-pressive EQ, the MGP mixer captures the ultimate analog sound by reproducing unique frequency characteristics of sought-after classic EQ circuits. High resolution Yamaha REV X and SPX EQ effects modules are also integrated for additional processing. And, at the heart of the MGP's compact configuration, a new and innovative approach has been taken to utilize digital technology within the MGP analog mixer by adding iPod/iPhone integration via onboard USB for direct digital playback and charging. The superb functionality of the Stereo Hybrid Channel adds warmth and musicality to the mixer’s premium analog sound.

“Our customers who prefer the ultimate in analog sound at the level of the MGP have played an important role in this mixer coming to market,” says Lopez. “The MG line and our new MGP premium mixer will continue to capitalize on our 40+ years of experience in development of renowned analog mixers combined with the impact we have made over the past 25 years in digital products.”

Each MGP has two FX sends, two AUX sends, four Group Buses and a Stereo output. The 12-channel MGP12X features six mic inputs and12 Line inputs (four Mono + four Stereo). The 16-channel MGP16X features 10 Mic inputs and 16 Line inputs (eight Mono + four Stereo). All mic inputs have individual phantom power and HPF options and each input channel features the renowned 1-knob compressor and 3–band X-pressive EQ with sweepable mid band.

The MGP mixers are housed in a rugged metal chassis with optimized internal construction for minimal noise, integrated rack ears for rack-mounting for fixed installations, and a multi-voltage, internal power supply that allows for worldwide use in any region using 100V-240V.

The new Yamaha MGP mixers will be available this spring at an MSRP of $829 for the MGP12X and $999 for the MGP16X.

For more information on the new Yamaha DXR Speakers, DXS Subs and MGP mixers, visit www.yamahaca.com.

About Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc.:

Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc. (YCAS) provides a full line of integrated professional audio products offering complete systems solutions for the broadcast, sound reinforcement/installed sound, touring, commercial recording, and post production markets. With the addition of NEXO to the product line, the company remains the official U.S. and Canadian distributor for all NEXO speaker models. YCAS offers comprehensive in-house and field product training for its customers, a dedicated dealer network, and 24/7 technical support.