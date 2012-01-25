GUITAR CENTER, THE NATION’S LARGEST INSTRUMENT RETAILER, OPENS NEW SUPERSTORE IN STEVENSON RANCH, CALIFORNIA

— Stevenson Ranch’s Guitar Center Studios features on-site lessons and guitar repair services—

— Company opens its fourth store in 2011 with special savings and events —

On April 28, 2011, Guitar Center opened a new retail location at 24961 Pico Canyon Road in Stevenson Ranch, Calif., 91381. The Stevenson Ranch location marks the fourth Guitar Center store to open this year, and Guitar Center’s 218th store in operation. The store features well-equipped showrooms with the latest products for the musician, from guitars, amplifiers, percussion instruments and keyboards to pro-audio and recording equipment. The store’s opening brought unprecedented product selection and opportunities to musicians in the area, along with the unparalleled knowledge and experience of its dedicated staff. The Stevenson Ranch location also features Guitar Center Studios, the retailer’s cutting-edge embedded lesson facility. The retailer kicked off its Grand Opening Thursday night and celebrated its newest location throughout the weekend, with deals that included guitar and drum essentials at up to 89% off list price, and by offering free events such as a workshop with Avid (the makers of popular recording software Pro Tools), all tailored to local musicians.

Guitar Center’s plans for the Stevenson Ranch location go well beyond offering the biggest selection at the best prices. Furthering the retailer’s mission to support and foster local musical talent, the location features Guitar Center Studios, an in-house, state-of-the-art lessons facility, which will create unrivalled opportunities for musicians of all ages and skill levels. Guitar Center Studios will provide music lessons from beginner to advanced featuring certified instructors teaching world-class curriculum, and will be the most modern and affordable lessons facility in the area.

The store also features GC Garage, offering on-site guitar repair services. Throughout opening weekend, musicians were able to test drive the Garage for free, with any guitar purchased at Guitar Center Stevenson Ranch Grand Opening night getting a free, 22-point personalized set-up (strings and parts not included).

Building on their ongoing initiatives designed to educate and inspire artists nationwide, Guitar Center in Stevenson Ranch will offer unique opportunities for musicians to craft their skills, maintain their instruments and experience many aspects of the music industry first hand.

In addition to special programs at the store, each year Guitar Center offers nationwide programs designed to spearhead creativity and highlight the nation’s most promising undiscovered talent. Stevenson Ranch residents will now be able to participate in these ongoing national events from their hometown:

Your Next Record gives artists a chance to record with some of the top recording artists in the country, including legendary guitarist Slash, country superstar Keith Urban, and rock icon Travis Barker.

Guitar Center On-Stage gives undiscovered bands the opportunity to compete against their peers for a chance to share a stage with their idols.

Guitar Center’s Drum-Off and King of the Blues are national competitions that highlight local talent from across the country, giving them widespread exposure and the chance to win incredible prize packages.

Guitar Center Stevenson Ranch is open seven days a week. Store hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.