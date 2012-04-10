LAWO TO SHOWCASE SIGNIFICANT AUDIO BROADCAST DEVELOPMENTS AT NAB

Las Vegas, NV – April 10, 2012… Lawo, a leading manufacturer of digital audio networking systems and consoles for a wide range of applications from small to large scale audio production in television and radio, post production, and live sound is pleased to announce several important developments that will be showcased during the forthcoming NAB (National Association of Broadcasters) show. Showing a comprehensive range of audio production solutions that will appeal to the broadcast community, Lawo’s technological prowess will be on display at booth #2046, Hall C2.

During NAB, Lawo will be showcasing a variety of exciting product offerings, including implementations of RAVENNA Audio over IP technology, the world premiere of the company’s new SDI-Dock, JADE and Multitrack Editor software products, the new Version 4.16 software running on the mc²66 MKII broadcast console, Visual Extension for sapphire, Nova29, a crystal console, plus demos of practical applications using the Virtual Studio Manager for the device-independent control of audio and video equipment.

During NAB, Lawo will demonstrate RAVENNA Audio over IP technology implementations in its latest products. Here, show attendees will be introduced to the RAVENNA HD Core Card, RAVENNA DALLIS Master Card, and the 8-channel RAVENNA I/O modules.

NAB will also serve as the world-wide launch of Lawo’s SDI-Dock, the perfect bridging tool between the worlds of audio and video. SDI-Dock incorporates 8 high quality embedders and de-embedders plus 128 audio channels connected through MADI. The product is completed with powerful video processing functions, including color correction, frame sync, and thumbnailing.

Lawo will also showcase its latest software developments. The company will introduce two software solutions: JADE and Lawo’s Multitrack Editor for simplified and more efficient workflow at the editor's workplace. Equally notable, the mc²66 MKII broadcast console will be presented with the new V4.16 software. A prominent feature of this release is the doubling of the channel count so that a full mc² system can offer up to 888 DSP channels. Attendees will also want to catch Lawo’s 3D audio mixing and monitoring integration using the mc²66 MKII. Lawo’s 3D audio mixing and monitoring integration will be a most interesting technology showcase for future innovation in sound. For hands-on experience, the compact mc²56 mixing system will also be set up at the Lawo booth.

In Las Vegas, Lawo will be presenting sapphire, the newest member of the on-air radio and TV broadcast console family for the first time with Visual Extension. This system offers many desirable functions, e.g. an outstanding graphical visualization of system functions, advanced user management in combination with proven Lawo technology in an innovative new design. The crystal console, designed for on-air radio broadcast and edit suite applications, will be shown in its 12-fader version.

Lawo will also have the all-new Nova29 compact 16-port MADI router on display. The Nova29 delivers transparent signal routing for 1024 x 1024 signals, an integral intercom function, as well as many easy-to-maintain features. We’ll also have demonstrations of practical applications using the Virtual Studio Manager for device-independent control of audio and video equipment.

This year’s NAB show runs April 14 – 19 (Exhibits: April 16 – 19) at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About Lawo

Lawo is a manufacturer of digital audio networking systems and consoles for a wide range of applications from small to large scale audio production in television and radio, post production, and live sound. Established in the 1970s, the company’s manufacturing center is located in the Rhine valley town of Rastatt, Germany. For additional information on all Lawo products, visit the company online at http://www.lawo.ca.

