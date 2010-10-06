MULTIDYNE’S LIGHTCUBE™ FIBER OPTIC FIELD TRANSPORT SYSTEM WINS “BEST OF IBC AWARD” FROM EDITORS OF TVB EUROPE

AMSTERDAM, OCTOBER 6, 2010 – MultiDyne Video & Fiber Optic Systems, a premier provider of fiber optic-based video and audio transport and routing solutions for broadcast and pro A/V applications, is proud to announce its LiGHTCuBETM fiber optic field transport system is the recipient of a “ Best of IBC Award” given by the editorial staff of TVB Europe magazine at IBC 2010.

Capable of housing any product in the MultiDyne product line, the LiGHTCuBE represents the company’s most customizable, rugged and high-density solution to date. Designed for the fiber optic field transport of composite, HD video, PL, IFB, audio and more, the LiGHTCuBE can be configured for as many as 80 HD-SDI, SDI or composite video paths, with 225 AES or analog audio channels. The LiGHTCuBE is also compatible with DVI, RGB and HDMI and is AC and fully battery powered. The LiGHTCuBE is especially effective for in-the-field signal monitoring. With an HD monitor and signal generator on either end of the product, users can test the circuit even if the camera has not arrived. Further, the HD test signal generator option also allows users to send the test pattern down the line, or to send the signal from the studio end directly to the LiGHTCuBE. This function allows users to monitor the camera output and the signals arriving at the shoot, and can be added to any solution in MultiDyne’s LiGHTBoX product line.

“We are thrilled that LiGHTCuBE has been honored with a “Best of IBC Award” from TVB Europe,” says Frank Jachetta, Managing Director, MultiDyne. “MultiDyne is proud to offer users the best range of options and the most sophisticated fiber optic transport solutions and is so pleased that the magazine’s editors have recognized LiGHTCuBE with this award.”

The “Best of IBC” awards are designed to celebrate and showcase the preeminent technological innovations available to the broadcast industry. TVB Europe's and IBC Daily editors reviewed a variety of products, examined the technical applications and their overall contribution to the industry, and then selected MultiDyne’s LiGHTCuBE as one of 60 elite award winners.

For more information on the LiGHTCuBE, please visit: http://www.multidyne.com/productdetail.cfm?ProductID=247.

About MultiDyne:

