RADIANTGRID ADDS HD-SDI CAPTURE CAPABILITIES TO PLATFORM

REDMOND, WA — RadiantGrid Technologies, the developer of leading-edge transcoding, transformation and new media automation service platforms, is adding live HD-SDI capture capabilities within the RadiantGrid Platform. For the first time, users will be able to record directly from live feeds to the RadiantGrid Platform where it will be prepared for distribution.

RadiantGrid is able to provide these new capabilities due to a partnership with MOG Technologies. The company is offering its users MOG’s mxfSPEEDRAIL S1000 SDI Recorder as an integrated part of the platform’s infrastructure for live HD-SDI capture. By integrating the live capture recorder into the platform, once the recording of a file is complete, the RadiantGrid Platform will ingest the file and begin preparing it for transcoding.

RadiantGrid supports GPU-accelerated video preprocessing through its integration of the Cinnafilm Dark Energy® plug-in, and audio upmixing, downmixing, loudness range control and multi-pass scaling through the Linear Acoustic AERO.qc processor. Ingested files are immediately indexed for metadata, passed through an integrated Quality Control tool and then transcoded to different file formats via RadiantGrid.

“As a leader in the field when it comes to high-quality live capture, it only made sense to partner with MOG to bring these capabilities to the RadiantGrid Platform,” says Kirk Marple, president and chief software architect, RadiantGrid Technologies. “With the addition of live HD-SDI capture we are able to achieve a fully automated end-to-end workflow from record all the way to distribution.”

“RadiantGrid’s integration of mxfSPEEDRAIL demonstrates the strength and flexibility of this product to fulfill the goal to simplify workflows on service based platforms.” says Ricardo Oliveira, MOG Technologies Business Developer for North America. “This integration allows for speeding up production processes once it replaces one major step in the workflow: the need to have the file completely recorded to a different server and then ingested into the RadiantGrid Platform. Using MOG’s mxfSPEEDRAIL S1000, RadiantGrid is able to achieve a completely automated solution.”

MOG’s mxfSPEEDRAIL S1000 is a powerful and flexible multi-format SDI recording system. It has the ability to capture material directly into shared media storage, making it ready for editing, even during recording. The system is available in three or six channel versions and can write clips to multiple destinations simultaneously. The mxfSPEEDRAIL’s frame-accuracy and built-in VTR controller makes batch capturing tape assets simple.