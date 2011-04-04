Utah Scientific and Norwia AS Sign Technology Partnership Agreement

SALT LAKE CITY -- April 4, 2011 -- Utah Scientific today announced a partnership with Norwia AS to develop new products and systems for efficient, reliable, and cost-effective digital signal transport based on the latest advances in component technology. Headquartered in Norway, Norwia is a new company that provides products for fiber transport and distribution of digital media signals.

Under this agreement, Utah Scientific can incorporate Norwia's products into its own systems. In addition, Utah Scientific becomes the exclusive representative for Norwia's products in North America. Likewise, Norwia will be able to incorporate Utah Scientific products into systems offered to its own customers.

"With its extensive experience in fiber transport of digital media signals, the Norwia team's skill set perfectly matches that of our own development engineers," said Scott Bosen, director of marketing for Utah Scientific. "We expect this partnership to open up a host of exciting possibilities for the two companies and our customers."

"We are very happy to be working with Utah Scientific," said Tracey Ford, director of sales and marketing for Norwia. "Being able to take advantage of Utah Scientific's extensive experience in the broadcast industry is a big help in our efforts to make sure that Norwia's products are addressing the actual requirements of broadcast customers. We are counting on Utah Scientific to help us provide the industry with innovative optical transport and distribution solutions."

The first results of the companies' joint development efforts will be on display at the 2011 NAB Show, April 11-14, in Las Vegas.

About Norwia

Norwia is a Norwegian broadcast equipment manufacturer with a mission to produce products of outstanding value to the markets served. The company's employee history is very broad with extensive expertise in management, research and development, manufacturing, marketing, and sales. Norwia believes in placing the customer as number one as it takes industry knowledge and a track record of innovation to the market. More information can be found at www.norwia.no.

About Utah Scientific, Inc.

Throughout more than 30 years in business, Utah Scientific has earned its position as worldwide leader in routing and master control switchers by working with customers to meet their needs for advanced signal distribution and control technology. The company's confidence in its industry-leading products is exemplified by its renowned no-fee, 10-year warranty, and validated by multiple Frost & Sullivan Customer Service Leadership Awards. Additional information about Utah Scientific and its products can be found at www.utahscientific.com.

