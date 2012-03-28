HARMAN’s Lexicon® PCM Native Reverb Plug-In Bundle Is Awarded to Harry Aponte, Winner of the Ken Lewis Mixing Competition

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – HARMAN’s Lexicon today announced that it has awarded a Lexicon PCM Native Reverb Plug-In Bundle to Harry Aponte, winner of the Ken Lewis Mixing Competition held by Indaba Music, a website where participants can mix and remix songs posted by various artists and upload and share their own music with others.

Ken Lewis is a GRAMMY® award-winning mixing engineer, producer, songwriter and musician with more than 20 years of major label credits including more than 50 platinum and gold albums and singles. For the contest, Ken asked people to mix his track “November Skies,” the first single from G-Note Records recording artist Lea. Hundreds of entries were submitted, with Ken Lewis and co-judge Brent Kolatalo choosing the winning mix.

“I am thrilled to be the winner of the contest and the Lexicon PCM Native Reverb bundle,” said Aponte. I already own the LXP Plug-In and used it on the winning mix. I am a musician who works very hard to get my mixes just right, and look forward to using the PCM Native Reverb plug in to create even better sounding productions in the future.”

The Lexicon PCM Native Reverb Plug-In Bundle is designed to work with popular DAWs like Pro Tools and Logic, as well as with any other VST®, Audio Unit™ or RTAS®-compatible platform. Compatible with Windows® Vista, XP and 7 and Macintosh® computers, it offers seven unique Lexicon’s plug-ins including Vintage Plate, Plate, Hall, Room, Random Hall, Concert Hall and Chamber, along with hundreds of presets including classics from Lexicon’s extensive library of sounds.

“As any working mixing engineer can tell you, getting a great mix is a lot harder than most people realize – even many recording engineers and most musicians have to rely on the talents of a mixing pro do get this part of the production process exactly right,” noted Lewis. “My hat is off to Harry Aponte for doing such an exceptional job on his winning submission.”

HARMAN (www.harman.com) designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of audio and infotainment solutions for the automotive, consumer and professional markets — supported by 15 leading brands, including AKG, Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL, Lexicon and Mark Levinson. The Company is admired by audiophiles across multiple generations and supports leading professional entertainers and the venues where they perform. More than 25 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and infotainment systems. HARMAN has a workforce of about 13,000 people across the Americas, Europe and Asia, and reported net sales of $4.2 billion for twelve months ending December 31, 2011.