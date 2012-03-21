“I do! I do! I do!” – across multiple screens

Lasika Productions uses Dataton WATCHOUT for wedding parties throughout Indonesia

The ability of WATCHOUT to seamlessly blend images from multiple sources and across virtually any different kind of display has seen it used in a host of applications around the world, but perhaps none so colourful, emotive or as beautiful as the wedding party sector in Indonesia.

Based in Surabaya in eastern Indonesia, Lasika Productions is the largest AV rental company in the region and produces, on average, 15 wedding parties per week. While not all of these are elaborate enough to justify large-scale video displays, there is growing enthusiasm among couples for wedding parties that incorporate compelling multimedia content.

“The lucky couples don’t have the in-depth technical knowledge to specify AV products themselves, but in terms of a concept and an effect, they know exactly what they want,” says Stephanus Nugroho, Managing Director of Lasika Productions. “For those who want large-screen displays, the solution is almost inevitably based around LED walls, and the nature of the animations required means that it is often necessary to combine different sizes of screen together to form a single wall. For this purpose, we always use WATCHOUT™ by Dataton.”

According to Nugroho, the AV specification for a typical wedding party can include motorised LED modules that move up and down to create different display areas at different times of the event. Another option often requested is for the LED screens to be integrated with motorised curtains so that the display area opens and closes to create screens of different widths. In both such cases, WATCHOUT is used to ensure that the image displayed is always perfectly synchronised, not just with the movement of the screens but also with otherelements of the show such as audio tracks and changes in lighting scenes.

While some parties confine their AV to a single ballroom location, others want additional displays to be positioned in pre-function meeting rooms and even on the outside of the building hosting the party, as Nugroho explains:

“For a pre-function room, which is typically smaller than the main ballroom, we would combine framed and frameless LCD screens together so that you see a mixture of single screens and multiple-screen displays. Regardless of the number of screens we use, driving them with WATCHOUT ensures that all the images are correctly scaled for the size of the screen.

“Externally, we sometimes use outdoor LED screens – in either flat or curved configurations – as a kind of welcome motif for wedding guests. More recently there has also been a trendtoward projection mapping, where the whole façade of the building is used as a dynamic, animated backdrop for multiple projected images. In either case, we again use WATCHOUT to combine the images seamlessly together and ensure consistent geometry and synchronisation.”

Fredrik Svahnberg, Marketing Director at Dataton, concludes: “From humble beginnings as an audio manufacturer and rental company, Lasika Productions has successfully diversified to become the most innovative supplier of multimedia entertainment in its region. With its ability to sync different media together seamlessly and to a common timecode, WATCHOUT is the perfect fit not just for Lasika’s company skill-set but also for the ever-increasing demands of Indonesia’s wedding couples.

“We are delighted that our products are being used so inventively, and in ways which make an already special day even more memorable for hundreds of newly-weds and their many thousands of invited guests throughout Indonesia.”

www.dataton.com