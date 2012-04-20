Harmonic introduces multifunction receiver-decoder with transcoding

Harmonic is introducing at the ProView 7100 2012 NAB Show, a single rack solution providing multifunction transcoding, transport stream descrambling and MPEG stream processing.

Leveraging a flexible and modular design, the IRD's SD and HD MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC video decoders and transcoders allow content providers, broadcasters, cable MSOs and telcos to address a wide range of full transport stream distribution and contribution applications, including DVB descrambling and digital turnaround processing.

The energy-saving ProView 7100 performs multiformat video decoding with up to four stereo pairs of audio decoding, descrambles up to four transport streams and transcodes up to eight channels, which lowers operating expenses.

The ProView 7100 allows users to distribute high quality, multiformat video to their customers by leveraging Harmonic's H.264 and MPEG-2 video codec expertise.

See Harmonic in 2012 NAB Show booth SU1802.