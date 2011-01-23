SMPTE looking for technical presentations for upcoming 3-D conference

The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) will hold its second International Conference on Stereoscopic 3-D for Entertainment and Media June 21-22 in New York City.

Conference registration opens Feb. 15, and the SMPTE is now accepting scientific, academic and technical papers for the 3-D event. Abstracts must be received no later than Feb. 28.

Interested parties are invited to submit a one-page abstract (no more than 150 words) including topic heading, paper title, delivery method (presentation, video clip, demonstration), a brief description of the proposed paper’s content, name of author/presenter, company, mailing address and telephone/fax number.

Previously published, product-specific or promotional papers will not be considered.

For submission instructions and topic areas, visit

http://www.smpte.org/events/2nd_Annual_3D_Conference_Call_for_Papers/.