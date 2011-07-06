Sennheiser and Full Compass to Co-Sponsor Audio Recording Clinic Featuring Leslie Ann Jones

MADISON, WI—July 5, 2011: Audio specialist Sennheiser and Full Compass Systems, a national leader in Professional Audio, Professional Video, A/V, Lighting and Musical Instrument sales, announced they are co-sponsoring a very special audio recording clinic on July 21st at the Full Compass facility in Madison, WI. The event will feature renowned, Grammy® award-winning sound engineer Leslie Ann Jones, who will demonstrate microphone techniques and cover best practices when recording in live concert and studio situations.

Jones, who is Director of Music Recording and Scoring with Skywalker Sound, has been a recording and mixing engineer for over 30 years. She began her career at ABC Recording Studios in Los Angeles in 1975 before moving to Northern California in 1978 to accept a staff position at the legendary Automatt Recording Studios. There she worked with such artists as Herbie Hancock, Bobby McFerrin, Holly Near, Angela Bofill, and Narada Michael Walden, and started her film score mixing career with "Apocalypse Now."

From 1987 to 1997 she was a staff engineer at Capitol Studios located in the historic Capitol Records Tower in Hollywood. She recorded projects with Rosemary Clooney, Michael Feinstein, Michelle Shocked, BeBe & CeCe Winans, and Marcus Miller, as well as the scores for several feature films and television shows.

In 2003, Leslie was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Engineered Recording, Classical, and received a Grammy Award for The Kronos Quartet's recording of Berg: Lyric Suite, which won Best Chamber Music Album. This year, she won a Grammy Award for Best Engineered Album, Classical for Quincy Porter: Complete Viola Works by Eliesha Nelson & John McLaughlin Williams.

Featured guest performers Matan Rubinstein (piano), John Schaffer (acoustic bass) and John Vitale (classical guitar) will be assisting Jones with the clinic.

For more information on this very special event, visit the registration page at www.fullcompass.com/lajones. Seating is limited.