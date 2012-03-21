New Harris Videotek T&M products address jitter monitoring, loudness

At the 2012 NAB Show, Harris will exhibit the latest additions to its Videotek test and measurement portfolio, including the new Videotek TVM-VTM-JEM3.

The Videotek TVM-VTM-JEM3 multiformat jitter evaluation monitor is well suited for mobile production trucks and central machine rooms. Its built-in test generator confirms jitter tolerance to ensure SMPTE video standards compliance, providing five different jitter levels and frequencies ranging from 50Hz to 500kHz. The unit also measures SDI signal integrity, which can be used to check incoming feeds for mobile units.

Harris also will show newly added loudness compliance to its Videotek Multi-Source Analyzer Series of products, which includes MSA-100 and MSA-300. The new MSA-OPT-LOUD option measures input signals and issues alarms for non-compliant audio. The company also will show a software upgrade prototype that integrates its LLM-1770 loudness logger and monitor with Harris ADC automation.

