Christie Nitro Solutions Earn Most Innovative New Product Award

The Christie YK100 won the title of "Most Innovative New Product" at the InfoComm/Rental & Staging New Product Awards ceremony held in Orlando, Florida, June 14, 2011.

The Christie YK100 single-arm yoke system is designed for use with the Christie M Series and Christie LX1500 projectors, offering brightness levels ranging from 5700 to 15,000 ANSI lumens and a choice between 3-chip DLP and 3LCD technologies. DMX512 protocol manages projector movement and control - empowering users to integrate and control lighting equipment and video projectors easily with the same console. Another advantage of the Christie YK100 design is its quick lock system. This interchangeable head system lets users replace the video projector with another Christie projector or Xenon light - on the same yoke.

Installed at ground level or rigged to truss, Christie Nitro Solutions are ideal for video projection mapping on buildings, architectural lighting and cityscapes, houses of worship, theme parks, and live events including concerts and theater presentations.

"Christie is honored to be recognized with this award," said Joel St-Denis, value add product manager, Business Products, Christie. "Christie Nitro Solutions helps rental staging professionals and lighting designers create unique, brilliant, and beautiful displays in a variety of applications that weren't possible before. The versatility offered by Nitro Solutions is a tremendous asset to Christie's product line and is opening many doors for Christie in the marketplace."

