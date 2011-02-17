OCTOPUS6 ON IPHONE

OCTOPUS Mobile application integrates iPhone and Android phone into newsgathering workflow

Prague, Czech Republic – February 17, 2011 – At NAB2011 in Las Vegas, OCTOPUS Newsroom is going to introduce its new product extension OCTOPUS Mobile for iPhone, an OCTOPUS6 application. OCTOPUS Mobile aims to integrate mobile devices into newsgathering workflow. From now on journalists can work on their stories in the field with just a phone in their hands.

OCTOPUS Mobile application was released in September at IBC2010 and initially it was only suitable for mobiles with an Android operation system. By developing OCTOPUS Mobile on iPhone and Android, OCTOPUS6 is available on the two most commonly used mobile operation systems for applications.

The application is the most efficient tool for news production in terms of costs and speed nowadays. With OCTOPUS Mobile you can send only one journalist in the field to prepare the whole story which can be added to the rundown as breaking news in almost no time.

OCTOPUS Mobile is an offline/online client that can be used in places with no internet connection or when preparing a story on the go. Journalists can browse wires, rundowns and stories in folders; write a script, add video etc. When finished, the story is sent to the OCTOPUS6 list of stories where it is ready to be added to rundown.

About OCTOPUS Newsroom

OCTOPUS Newsroom is the world leader in providing platform independent newsroom computer systems in the TV broadcast industry with a history of more than 10 years of excellence. OCTOPUS6 is the latest version of its primary product, cost-effective and reliable newsroom computer system running on Windows, Mac OS X or Linux platforms. OCTOPUS system has been successfully installed into more than 80 channels including broadcasters such as Al Jazeera English - Worldwide, Euronews in France, Fox Turkey and AAJ TAK in India.

