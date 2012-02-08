Triveni Digital 2012 NAB Show Preview

2012 NAB Show Preview

Company Background

Triveni Digital Inc., a subsidiary of LG Electronics, develops systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services to their viewers. Triveni Digital's products for program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and video quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

Triveni Digital Products at the 2012 NAB Show:

NEW! StreamScope(R) MT-40 4.7 With Mobile Analysis

At the 2012 NAB Show, Triveni Digital will introduce the new StreamScope(R) MT-40 4.7 with mobile DTV analysis capabilities. This release of the company's comprehensive real-time DTV transport stream analysis and verification solution gives users the ability to monitor multiple terrestrial and mobile transport streams in real time from any location across the network using a single integrated product. Because the StreamScope MT-40 4.7 provides the same level of analysis for mobile transport streams as it does for terrestrial DTV, broadcasters can not only view EPG and ESG data sets and program guides, but also verify ATSC, MPEG, A-78, SCTE, DVB-SI, ISDB, and ATSC M/H standards and protocols. The software enables users to monitor mobile video frame timing and structure, parade and ensemble usage, required SCC tables, ESG data, and much more from just one GUI. Ongoing MT-40 software updates from Triveni Digital ensure that users remain equipped to work with the latest DTV technologies.

StreamScope(R) MT-40 Software Release With Audio Loudness

Given the legislation in the United States with the Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation (CALM) Act and in Europe (EBU, AGCOM), loudness monitoring remains an important regulatory topic among broadcasters and service providers this year.

To address this regulatory process, Triveni Digital's StreamScope(R) MT-40 software release enhances the MT-40's comprehensive real-time analysis and verification of DTV transport streams with loudness monitoring. StreamScope MT-40 provides end-to-end MPEG-2/MPEG-4 transport stream analysis and monitoring for DTV services carried by broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV, or mobile networks. While the MT-40 already boasts audio monitoring capabilities including dialnorm, StreamScope MT-40's 4.6 software release extends these capabilities by allowing users to monitor and analyze audio loudness according to ITU-R Recommendation BS.1770. This provides the ability to log continuously and export accurate LKFS/LUFS loudness measurements of broadcasts in real time, providing forensic evidence of compliance that is critical for approaching this issue.

Triveni Digital also introduced ISDB-T table support, the Brazilian standard used widely in South America, which further extends the MT-40's analysis capabilities and its support for a variety of stream types and standards.

Speaking:

Triveni Digital's CTO, Rich Chernock, will be speaking in two 2012 NAB Show Broadcast Engineering Conference (BEC) sessions. Chernock will be a presenter for the IEEE BTS Tutorial "Broadcast and the Internet Connected TV," which begins at 1 p.m. on April 16. Chernock will also present within the "Connected Television -- Relationship to the Broadcaster" series. His "Hybrid Television" session, scheduled for 2 p.m. on April 18, will discuss the current state of the Connected TV environment, highlight opportunities the different approaches offer the broadcaster in terms of new functionality, and address some of the difficulties imposed by delivery infrastructures.