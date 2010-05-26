Vista Spyder Creates Dynamic Digital Backdrop For Children’s Worship Theater

When Trinity Baptist Church in Lake Charles, Louisiana built an impressive new Worship Theater for children, the facility was bound to be a magnet for kids aged Pre-K through fifth grade. The theater serves as a digital backdrop for Bible stories, bringing them to life with a Vista Spyder X20 image processor to create dynamic visuals.

Trinity Baptist Church is known for its outreach to the community and dedication to making a difference in the lives of families. It partnered with Porche' Advanced Systems, LLC in Lake Charles, which designs, builds and installs commercial and residential AV and lighting systems, to deliver vibrant visuals to the Worship Theater.

"We were in touch with Vista from day one," reports Jason Ryder, Porche's System Designer. "One of the prime considerations was that the equipment had to be easy to use and maintain by the church's volunteer staff."

The Spyder met those needs and has operated "flawlessly," he notes. The system performs a five-projector blend for Bible storytelling, layering graphics, song lyrics, DVD and Blu-ray content as well as input from a PC and the pastor's laptop. The screen size is 60' wide to 10' high for a total pixel space of 5120 x 786.

Evan Dickson from Trinity Baptist Church commented on the addition of the system. "It brings our Children's Worship time to a whole new level. The children love seeing themselves on "THE BIG SCREEN". The visuals we are able to use not only entertain the children, but at the same time communicate the gospel of Christ in an amazing and exciting way."

About Vista Systems

Vista Systems was acquired by Christie, a global leader in visual solutions for business, entertainment and industry, to create a comprehensive source for image processing and projection solutions. The acquisition combines the power and flexibility of Vista's video switchers and real-time windowing and composition products with the power, performance and reliability of award-winning Christie projection systems. Vista Systems' switchers have become the industry standard for live multiple-destination video and data mixed signal switching. For more information on Vista Systems, visit their website at www.vistasystems.net.