FxFactory Pro Effects Available for Final Cut Pro X and Motion 5

More than 140 effects, generators and transitions now compatible with the new Final Cut® Pro and Motion® releases; free upgrade for existing users

Boston, MA –Noise Industries, developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast markets, has announced FxFactory® 2.6 for Final Cut Pro X® and Motion 5. The upgrade makes more than 140 filters, generators and transitions from FxFactory Pro available inside Final Cut Pro X. All FxFactory-based plug-ins continue to be available in previous versions of Final Cut Pro and other hosts, including the new Motion 5. The upgrade is free for current FxFactory Pro customers.

Availability and Pricing of FxFactory for Final Cut X and Motion 5

FxFactory Pro is available today for $399.00 USD and can be purchased via the Noise Industries website (http://www.noiseindustries.com) or through select resellers.

About Noise Industries, LLC

Established in 2004, Boston, Massachusetts-based Noise Industries is an innovative developer of visual effects tools for the postproduction and broadcast community. Its products are integrated with popular non-linear editing and compositing products from Apple and Adobe. For more information about Noise Industries, please visit: http://www.noiseindustries.com.

