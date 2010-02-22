LYNX Technik AG Appoints James Merchant as EMEA Sales Manager

LYNX Technik AG, provider of signal processing solutions for the broadcast and professional AV industries, announces the promotion of James Merchant to the role of Sales Manager for Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). Previously, James managed worldwide technical sales support for LYNX Technik. In his new capacity as Sales Manager, James will oversee EMEA region sales through all sales channels as well as drive future business opportunities.

James’ broadcasting career began as a technician for TVN GmbH in their outside broadcast division.

Throughout his career, James has logged significant successes in the broadcast market during his time as a freelance technician for various companies in the outside broadcast & studio production arena. He also spent a number of years as an OB van engineer for TopVision GmbH.

“We have already built many strong customer and partner relationships in EMEA,” comments Winfried Deckelmann, CEO of LYNX Technik. “With James’ appointment and focus on driving sales, he is the ideal candidate to help us reach out to new and existing customers.”

James can be reached at: james.merchant@lynx-technik.com and is based in the LYNX Technik European headquarters in Weiterstadt, Germany.