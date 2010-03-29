Matrox Announces World’s First Four-Channel 3G SDI Cards for Mac

Matrox Video Products Group today announced the Matrox Multi input/output cards which bring a new level of channel density to Mac Pro and Apple Xserve systems. In a single PCIe slot, a Matrox Multi card provides up to four independent inputs or outputs with up to 16 embedded audio channels per SDI stream. User-selectable combinations of 3G, HD, SD, and Dual Link are supported. The Matrox Multi cards are designed to let users get the most from the valuable expansion slots in Apple systems and eliminate the expense of multiple systems in many applications. The innovative features of the Matrox Multi cards make them the ideal choice for capture/playout servers, clip and still stores, character generators, graphics/production servers, and automation/master control units. The Matrox Multi cards are supported by the Matrox Software Development Kit (SDK) for Mac.

“Leading developers of Mac-based live production and broadcast solutions are now focused on porting their applications to the Matrox Multi cards,” said Wayne Andrews, product manager at Matrox. "We expect a spate of partner announcements at NAB 2010 and in the months following."

The Matrox Multi cards will be demonstrated at NAB 2010 in booth SL3920.

Key features of Matrox Multi cards for Mac

• Single-slot, ¾ length PCI-e x8 card fits into Mac Pros and Apple Xserve systems

• Video inputs: up to four multi-rate 3G/HD/SD SDI or two 3G level B, or two Dual Link, or two video + key

• Video outputs: up to four multi-rate 3G/HD/SD SDI or two 3G level B, or two Dual Link, or two video + key

• 10-bit hardware scaling engine supports up to four HD streams or eight SD streams

• 16 embedded audio I/O channels per SDI stream

• 4 unbalanced analog audio channels for monitoring

• Support for SDI ancillary data – ATC, AFD, CC

• Analog blackburst reference input (tri-level or bi-level) with loopthrough

• Automatic video bypass and A/V watchdog support

• Auto-detection of input video resolutions

• Onboard live video mixer with zero frame delay

• One analog LTC input

• RS-422 port for device control

Availability

Matrox Multi is available in three different versions: Matrox Multi-Ingest – four-channel 3G/HD/SD input card, Matrox Multi-I/O – simultaneous, independent two-channel input and two-channel output 3G/HD/SD card, and Matrox Multi-Playback – four-channel 3G/HD/SD output card. Matrox Multi cards along with the SDK are available to developers now. Shipments to end users will begin in June 2010.

About Matrox

Matrox Video Products Group is a technology and market leader in the field of HD and SD digital video hardware and software for accelerated H.264 encoding, realtime editing, audio/video input/output, DVD/Blu-ray authoring, scan conversion, capture/playout servers, clip/still stores, and CGs. Matrox's Emmy award-winning technology powers a full range of content creation and delivery platforms used by broadcasters, post-production facilities, project studios, corporate communicators, and videographers worldwide. Founded in 1976, Matrox is a privately held company headquartered in Montreal, Canada. For more information visit www.matrox.com/video.