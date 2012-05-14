Crosscreek Television Productions Selects Cobalt Digital's Gear For Voyager 11 HD Mobile Unit

Urbana, IL – Cobalt Digital (www.CobaltDigital.com), manufacturer of award-winning 3G/HD/SD-SDI conversion gear, has been selected by Crosscreek Television Productions (http://www.crosscreektv.com) to provide, commission and configure a signal distribution system for Voyager 11, the newest member of the Company’s HD mobile fleet. Crosscreek, a remote television production company based in Alabaster, Alabama that supports sports and entertainment broadcasters, will roll Voyager 11 out in late Summer 2012.

Cobalt will supply Crosscreek with a card-based solution comprised of its 9901-UDX 3G/HD/SD up down/cross converters with frame syncs, a 9821 downconverter with HD/SD-SDI Input, HD/SD-SDI reclocking, SD-SDI and analog video/audio outputs, and distribution amplifiers. The system will be controlled by the award-winning OGCP-9000 control panels.

“Cobalt Digital’s service has been superb,” explained Butch Mueller, Jr., director of engineering at Crosscreek. “Our sales representative, Jacob Kinsey, has paid incredible attention to detail; anticipating and accommodating our needs. The attractive price point and warranty also tipped the scales in Cobalt’s favor.”

