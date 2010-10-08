Middle Atlantic Continues Environmental Commitment With ISO 14001 Certification

Fairfield, NJ—In keeping with its mission and approach to eco-conscious operations and manufacturing, Middle Atlantic Products has been awarded ISO 14001 certification for its Environmental Management Systems. One of many ongoing environmental initiatives, the certification reinforces the company’s commitment to responsible practices rooted in conservation and sustainability.

ISO (International Organization for Standards) 14001 is a management tool that allows Middle Atlantic to identify and control the environmental impact of its activities, products and services and continually improve its environmental performance.

A key facet to the awarding of ISO 14001 certification is the company’s implementation of a systematic approach in setting environmental objectives and targets. It involves the active pursuit of these goals and demonstrating steps taken towards their achievement.

Asked about the company’s early commitment to ISO 14001, Bob Oehrlein, Manager of Environmental Health & Safety, said, “We are implementing this ISO14001 ‘green’ initiative in an atmosphere that is already environmentally conscious. Middle Atlantic is compliant because we believe in protecting the environment with systems in place that make sense.”

In addition to the recent achievement of ISO 14001, Middle Atlantic has maintained ISO 9001 Quality Management System certification for consistent manufacturing and operations since 2003.

For technical specifications and in-depth information about Middle Atlantic Products, please click to www.middleatlantic.com or call 1.800.266.7225.