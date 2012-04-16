Linear Acoustic(R) Announces LQ-1(TM)

Loudness Meter With Full Decoding and Dolby(R) Dialogue Intelligence(TM)

LANCASTER, Pa. -- April 16, 2012 -- Linear Acoustic(R) today introduced the LQ-1(TM) loudness meter, a straightforward and accurate metering solution for measuring loudness in digital television facilities.

The LQ-1 supports all ITU, ATSC, and EBU loudness metering standards, and it includes Dolby(R) Dialogue Intelligence(TM) to measure the wide dynamic range of long-form content more accurately. Input and output signals are displayed alongside the ITU-R BS.1770-measured LKFS loudness and dialnorm metadata to provide instant verification of loudness compliance.

"Having a meter in place that supports the most popular audio, metering, and I/O standards is a basic minimum," said Tim Carroll, President and Founder of Linear Acoustic, "but having a meter that delivers repeatable and realistic measurements regardless of the content or operator skill is now critically important -- and the LQ-1 with Dolby Dialogue Intelligence delivers."

Comprehensive SDI, AES, analog, and optional DVB-ASI inputs are followed by decoding for PCM, Dolby Digital (AC-3), Dolby Digital Plus, HE-AAC (v1 + v2), Dolby E, and MPEG-I Layer II audio. The LQ-1 provides a selectable LtRt or LoRo downmix via the AES, analog, and headphone outputs and supports metadata emulation and auditioning Associated Dialogue (AD) mixing.

GPI/O is standard along with an internal auto-ranging power supply. SNMP and a redundant external power supply are optional. Like all Linear Acoustic products, the LQ-1 is designed and assembled in the USA and is backed by world-class expertise and support.

About Linear Acoustic(R)

Linear Acoustic(R) is the leading authority in television audio control from production to transmission. A member of the Telos Alliance(TM), the company designs and manufactures the AERO(TM) range of real-time and file-based loudness managers, UPMAX(R) upmixing and downmixing solutions, and the LQ(TM) series of loudness metering products and licenses and OEMs key technologies to premier manufacturers. The company is actively involved in standards and practices creation as a member of the ATSC (Advanced Television Systems Committee) and as a sustaining member of SMPTE (Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers). Linear Acoustic provided its upmixing products and technical services for NBC's coverage of the 2008 Beijing Summer Games and the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games and will return for the London 2012 games. Linear Acoustic is the recipient of a 62nd Annual Technology and Engineering Emmy(R) Award. More information is available at www.linearacoustic.com and www.telosalliance.com.

