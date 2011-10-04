New Lower Price Announced on Korg’s MR-2 DSD Recorder

MELVILLE, NY, October 3, 2011 — Korg announces lower pricing on the latest addition to its popular MR Series of DSD digital recorders, the MR-2 High Resolution Mobile Recorder. The new pricing represents an average savings to consumers of $200.

As with all of Korg's MR recorders, the MR-2 records in the ultra-high fidelity DSD format, with a sampling rate of 2.8 MHz, capturing every sonic detail while preserving the ambience of the original recording location. For job-specific recording, the MR-2 can also record in any of the popular multi-bit formats, from MP2 and MP3 up to 24-bit/192 kHz.

Hand-held, portable and easy to operate, the MR-2 features a highly visible 128 x 128-pixel liquid crystal display. The noiseless backlight provides great visibility, even in dim locations. Both battery (AA x 2) and USB power sources allow the MR-2 to be used almost anywhere.

The MR-2 features a built-in, professional-grade, electret stereo condenser microphone. The mic housing can be rotated toward the front, top, or rear of the MR-2 in eight 30-degree steps. Two screw mounts allow the MR-2 to be attached to a general-purpose camera tripod for flexible mic'ing and positioning. There is also a jack for connecting a favorite external mic.

The on-board analog limiter, low-cut filter and bass EQ are available to enhance the quality of recordings made on the go. This high-performance analog circuitry remains under accurate digital control, just as in the sophisticated consoles used in professional recording studios.

The MR-2 also includes Korg’s AudioGate conversion software, which enables the real-time playback of DSD/SACD files on any computer system, with any audio hardware. Users can convert from 2.8 MHz 1-bit audio files to any other format, including 16- or 24-bit PCM (up to 192 kHz sample rates), Apple Lossless or AAC, FLAC, Broadcast WAV (up to 32-bit floating supported) and even MP3 formats. It can be used to burn audio CDs and the DSD Disc format (2.8 MHz sample rate), which can be played back on a growing number of devices, such as Sony Playstation® and Vaio computers.