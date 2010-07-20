CLASS ON DEMAND INSTRUCTOR BOB SLIGA RELEASES ONE-OF-A-KIND “SCONE LOOKS”; 400+ PROFESSIONALLY CREATED PRESETS FOR USE WITHIN APPLE COLOR

No experience necessary; this highly anticipated preset collection provides - even the most novice Color user - motion picture quality Looks for limitless creativity

Hoffman Estates, IL – Class on Demand™, a provider of professional educational products for creative markets, is pleased to announce that “Basic” and “Advanced Training for Apple® Color®” instructor and Color veteran Bob Sliga has released Scone Looks™; stunning presets for use within Apple Color. The highly anticipated preset collection boasts 483 dissectible preset looks, including Primary, Secondary, Color Grades, and ColorFX. Even users with no previous background in Color can create motion picture quality laboratory techniques as seen in feature-length films among the likes of “300” and “Fight Club.” Additionally, the preset bundle contains 13 information-packed Training Podcasts to provide users with Color grading tips and techniques; as well as “Before and After” side-by-side video clips of each preset, encouraging a creative, yet simple exploration of each Look within the Color workflow. Both the Training Podcasts and “Before and After” clips can be accessed via Class on Demand (http://www.classondemand.net/media/apple-color/sconelooks.aspx).

“I wanted users completely new to color grading to have a solid understanding of Color’s expansive capabilities. Scone Looks can be adjusted and combined in a variety of different ways to suit any project or clip, and its explicative Podcasts act as learning tools to help users really learn how to dissect the Looks. Aside from novice users, I have also had numerous professional Colorists purchase Scone Looks and tell me how it’s also helped them understand the workflow,” says Bob Sliga.

“After working with Bob on developing the Class on Demand Color training courses, we were happy to help promote this one-of-a-kind collection,” says Paul Holtz, CEO and founder, Class on Demand. “Users with the most minimal experience in Color can create breathtaking, professional looking footage by simply choosing one of Bob’s presets. We have the ‘Before and After’ examples of real footage on our website so that users can easily choose a desired look… and the Training Podcasts provide some really informative tips and tricks. It’s a really amazing offering - there is nothing out there like it.”

Scone Looks Highlights and Features:

• 483 presets total

• 135 Primary Looks, which can be used in the Primary In or Out rooms

• 195 Secondary Room Looks; including 23 preset glows, skin softening, blue sky enhancement Looks and more

• 61 finished Grades that include a number of grading techniques and effects

• 92 de-interlaced CFX Looks, including 2 and 3 defocus vignettes

• Access via Class on Demand to 13 information-packed Training Podcasts on using Scone Looks within Apple Color and “Before and After” side-by-side video clips of each preset

Scone Looks is available for purchase for $110 USD (normally priced at $150 USD) via the Class on Demand website (http://www.classondemand.net/media/apple-color/sconelooks.aspx).

For additional information on Demand’s “Basic Training for Apple Color” and “Advanced Training for Apple Color,” please visit: http://www.classondemand.net/media/apple-training/basiccolor.aspx and http://www.classondemand.net/media/apple-training/adv_color.aspx.

About Instructor Bob Sliga

A professional colorist for 30-years, Bob Sliga teaches color correction at Columbia College and DePaul University. Bob’s career spans both commercial and film projects, and he was the Director of Training for Silicon Color’s FinalTouch software. After Apple purchased Silicon Color, Bob was hired to be the lead QA for Apple’s Color application where he was instrumental in helping design the application and created all of the Color FX Room signature looks. Bob recently created Scone Looks™ (a collection of presets) for Apple Color.

About Class on Demand

Class on Demand is a leading producer of education and training programs. Its products and services address the needs of individuals, professionals and corporate training. Current programs cover a broad spectrum of content including video capture and editing, computer animation, federally mandated training, IT, customized corporate training and vocational education. Please visit http://www.classondemand.com for additional information.

